Getting Crazy at Beacher's Madhouse During the Filming of New Single "DON'T HATE" by Musical Talent DBLOVE

Kicking off the New Year, DBLOVE brings you the hottest new pop single ready to be heard worldwide

The popular LA based female DJ duo, DBLOVE (Pronounced “Double Love”) has just released the music video for their first single “Don't Hate” online at http://youtube.com/dblovemusic.

Directed and Produced by Cameron Van Hoy, the video was filmed at Beacher's Madhouse located at the venerable Hollywood mainstay, the Roosevelt Hotel, thanks to Jeff Beacher. Other scenes were shot at various locations around Hollywood, CA.

DBLOVE is a fresh, innovative female duo composed of Adrienne Weaver (aka. 80) and Stephanie Prost (aka. Prost), two fun filled Texas blonds with a passion and for music. Over the past several months the duo has been working in the music industry in Los Angeles, and writing and recording their first original EP titled “Don't Hate,” a catchy pop dance tune. Don't Hate,” can be downloaded via iTunes, Amazon, Soundcloud and Spotify. The song is the first single of the three-song EP also titled “Don't Hate.”

DBLOVE premiered “Don't Hate” during live DJ sets at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah for the Lovelace dinner & premiere party and premiere parties at Rock & Reilly's.

