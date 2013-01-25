Jeweler in Santa Rosa, CA Now Combines Cutting-Edge Technology with Lost Methods to Create Elegant Designs

Jeweler now mixing CAD/CAM technology with wax molding to allow advanced prototyping for customers.

Since 1997, Design Jewelers has been a growing business in Santa Rosa, California's Montgomery Village shopping center, and one of the most popular jewelry stores in Santa Rosa. Owner Ken Gray is the business' creative head jewelry designer and master jeweler, as well as being a Graduate Gemologist.

Mr. Gray's business is now unique in the industry where he now combines the old lost wax casting method for prototyping jewelry designs with the latest, state of the art CAD/CAM computer modeling technology available today. This new hybrid solution allows the business to leverage technology for design while still allowing customers to hold a design in their hands so they're able to review and approve the design before final casting using metals and gemstones.

New technology is revolutionizing the jewelry industry. The technology that Mr. Gray now uses to create these designs is 3-dimensional computer-aided design (CAD), which has become more accessible and affordable in the past decade. CAD, and CAM (computer aided milling) use has spread from large industries and Hollywood movies to smaller-scale businesses that deal with expensive materials or complicated designs.

The new CAD/CAM technology allows jewelry designers like Ken Gray to greatly expand their design range, both in terms of creativity and complexity. For example, prior to their adoption of CAD/CAM software, a model for a piece of custom jewelry would have to be carved by hand from a wax block. Making changes to a design often meant having to start the carving process over from scratch. Consequently, customer requested design changes were often difficult to achieve without additional time-related costs.

With CAD software and the store's integrated milling machine, the difficulty of implementing design changes has been significantly reduced. By analyzing a CAD created wax model with the client, as opposed to a 2-dimensional sketch, jewelry designers like Ken Gray are better able to reach an understanding of the design that his client has in mind. Design changes are made in the CAD program and the piece is re-milled and shown to the client for approval.

“Our clients have found our new CAD design process relieves much of the anxiety associated with creating a new design from scratch,” said owner Ken Gray. Gray continued, “Their step-by-step involvement in the process ensures that the image in their mind is realized in the completed piece.”

In spite of the difficult economic climate of recent years, Design Jewelers has been thriving due in large part to their use of this cutting-edge technology. Having the ability to create one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces has allowed the business to differentiate itself from competing brick-and-mortar jewelry stores and Internet-based businesses, most of whom buy pre-made jewelry from countries like China and do not offer in-house jewelry custom design and manufacturing.

About Design Jewelers

Design Jewelers has been located in Santa Rosa, CA's Montgomery Village for 15 years. They manufacture owner Ken Gray's own line of fresh, unique jewelry designs. Mr. Gray's specialty is creating custom, one-of-a-kind jewelry designs, using beautiful diamonds and gem quality colored stones from all over the world.

Design Jewelers

2420 Magowan Drive

Santa Rosa, CA 95405

(707) 584-6505

http://hiltongray.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebjewelry-stores/santa-rosa-california/prweb10356723.htm