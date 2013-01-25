Focus on the Family and CPPS Partner to Provide Ministry Security Conference on April 25, 2013 at Focus on the Family Headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Focus On The Family has partnered with the Center for Personal Protection and Safety (CPPS) Ministry Division to bring a one day Ministry Safety & Security Training Conference to its campus on Thursday, April 25, 2013.

CPPS CEO Randy Spivey states, “We're so honored to be working with Focus On the Family to provide training and education that raises awareness and saves lives. Focus On The Family is one of the world's premier providers of training and support for clergy and faith-based organizations and it's a privilege to work with them in this important endeavor.”

The CPPS Ministry Security Conference (MSC) has trained more than 4,000 students from faith-based organizations, mission groups and related law enforcement on how best to create a safe and secure environment for houses of worship and faith-based campuses . CPPS is the #1 provider of faith-based safety & security training and resources in America. The April 25 training event covers the following important topics:



Protecting Your Children, Worship Experience & Ministries

Response Options in an Active Shooter Scenario

Key Differences Between Trained and Untrained Individuals in a Crisis

What to Do When Law Enforcement Arrives

How to Recruit & Train Volunteers For Your Safety & Security Team

Travel Safety Best Practices for Short-term Volunteer Mission Teams

Basic Principles for Preventing Violence Within A Faith-based Organization

Domestic Violence Issues Spilling Onto Your Faith-based Campus

How To Be Prepared For Medical Emergencies

Early Intervention – Recognizing & Responding To Early Warning Signs

The Center for Personal Protection and Safety (CPPS) is a leading developer and provider of customized training and consultation solutions. Partnering with our clients, we empower individuals to be stakeholders in their personal safety and security in the workplace and while traveling and living abroad. As thought leaders in the industry, CPPS creates and leverages best-practices, providing practical solutions to some of today's most extreme challenges:



Active Shooter and Other Forms of Extreme Violence

Intimate Partner Violence and Stalking

Workplace Violence to Include Ministry Workplaces

International Travel Safety and Kidnap Survival

Living Abroad and in High-risk Environments

Threat Assessment and Management

CPPS clients include more than 50 percent of Fortune 100 companies, 1,400-plus colleges and universities nation-wide, numerous U.S. Agencies to include the FBI, DOD, VA and Social Security Administration and over 50% of the largest Faith-based organizations in America.

For registration information for this event contact Rev Jerry McConnell jerry.mcconnell (at) cpps (dot) com 509-252-8533 or visit the CPPS website http://www.cpps.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10356267.htm