FSX Announces New Benefits for Resource Companies Attending their Investment Conference in Dallas from February 7-9th, 2013

Financial Services Exchange (FSX) is celebrating their 30th anniversary and has announced new benefits for resource companies attending their next Investment Conference to be held in Dallas, Texas from February 7-9th, 2013.

Judy Ensweiler, FSX Executive director of FSX, explained that a Resource Company is any company that provides a service to the investment community or to a private or public company. Examples include due diligence firms, attorneys, accounting firms, public relations firms, and IR representatives of Presenting Companies.

Ensweiler outlined the many new benefits Resource Companies receive when they register for an FSX Investment Conference such as:



FSXInterlinkedTV feature spots

FSXInterlinkedTV Conference package

Banner or logo hyperlinked on the FSX Website

Listing on the IDeal Room

FSX holds investment conferences four times a year in a different major U.S city where Emerging Growth companies connect with a nationwide network of financial investment professionals. FSX brings the CEOs and other Executive Officers of the Presenting Companies together with the Principals and key decision makers of the Broker/Dealers and other financial firms. FSX provides a forum where Presenting Company CEOs seeking capital and/or market support can go to showcase their companies in a dedicated environment that is conducive to networking and building financial relationships. Billions of dollars have been raised for companies at FSX Investment Conferences to date.

“Come celebrate our Anniversary with us, find great companies, and get added exposure all at once. Space is limited, so reserve your spot by registering now,” stated Ensweiler adding that special promotions are valid for those who register by January 31.

About FSX & InterlinkedTV

FSX is one of the most reputable and established national alliances in the country for the independent broker/dealer network, providing education and opportunity. At each FSX conference, we bring the CEOs and executive officers of the presenting companies together with the principals and key decision makers. For more information visit http://www.fsxone.com

InterlinkedTV is an internet video production and distribution site dedicated to Entrepreneurs and Investors. We feature education, public and private companies, venture capital news, and investment events. This content is exclusive and cannot be found anywhere else. We give our members and viewers a unique chance to meet the CEOs and executives of high growth companies. For more information go to http://www.interlinkedTV.com



