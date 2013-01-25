Christina Wu and Pretty Maids Announce Top Spring Styles and Upcoming Trends

Black-and-white has been a favored theme for winter weddings, while upcoming trends include illusion neckline, sleeves, and trumpeted silhouettes.

Christina Wu and Pretty Maids announced that top-selling wedding gowns and bridesmaid dresses from the Spring 2013 collections are in line with top designs from the runways and red carpets of Bridal Fashion Week and the Golden Globe Awards, and predictions for new styles and trends in the bridal industry for 2013 are underway. Black-and-white has been a favored theme for winter weddings, while upcoming trends include the illusion neckline, sleeves, and trumpeted silhouettes.

Accents in black, just a touch or all over, creates an elegant yet nontraditional style for the bride. The contrast between black and white is dramatic and stunning in Christina Wu style 15505, and style 15512 adds romantic overtones to this trend, with a pleated tulle overlay and floral bodice. Ivory or white dresses with black elements are being seen in bridesmaid dresses as well, such as short, chiffon Pretty Maids style 22553 in an ivory or white with a black satin sash or Pretty Maids style 22552, with a long A-line skirt and a belted accent at the waist.

Christina Wu also predicts some trends for upcoming seasons. A classic alternative to the strapless gown and inspired by Kate Middleton in her royal wedding, sleeved styles will be trendy in the coming season. The illusion or covered neckline will provide a feminine look for summer weddings, and the gradually fitting trumpet skirt is a more understated silhouette that will be seen in bridal gowns. Look to http://www.christinawu.net to browse wedding gowns and prettybridesmaids.com for bridesmaid dresses.

