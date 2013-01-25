Four Bingham Greenebaum Doll Partners Named a '2013 Top Ranked Lawyer in Labor & Employment'

Bingham Greenebaum Doll LLP attorneys Wendy Bryant Becker, D. Rusty Denton, Philip C. Eschels and Jeffery Mallamad have each been named a “2013 Top Ranked Lawyer in Labor & Employment” by American Lawyer Media (ALM) and Martindale-Hubbell™.

“This recognition reflects the legal excellence that Wendy, Rusty, Philip and Jeffery strive for at Bingham Greenebaum Doll,” said W. Tobin McClamroch, co-chairman of the firm. “We are pleased that ALM and Martindale-Hubbell™ have recognized their work in the labor and employment area.”

To be selected for the honor, attorneys were required to be AV Preeminent® peer review rated, the highest rating in legal ability and ethical standards, by Martindale-Hubbell ™. Martindale-Hubbell® Peer Review Ratings™ reflect a combination of achieving a very high Legal Ability numerical rating and General Ethical Standards rating. A threshold number of responses are required to achieve a rating.

ALM provides specialized business news and information, focused primarily on the legal and commercial real estate sectors. ALM produces and distributes timely news, data, analysis and insights in an engaging and personalized manner on integrated platforms. Becker, Denton, Eschels and Mallamad will be recognized in the “Top Rated Lawyers” section in the February issue of The American Lawyer & Corporate Counsel magazine.

Wendy Bryant Becker, partner, represents employers in all phases of employment law. In particular, her practice includes the litigation of employment discrimination and wrongful discharge cases; representation of employers before the EEOC, state and local Human Rights Commissions; and general counseling to employers on hiring, firing, wage-hour and other day-to-day employment matters. She is past president and current board member for the Henry Clay Memorial Foundation. She lectures on employment law topics to employers and attorneys, and has taught classes on the settlement and mediation of employment cases at the University of Kentucky College of Law.

D. Rusty Denton, partner, is a member of the firm's Litigation and Labor and Employment Practice Groups. Denton has represented clients in commercial litigation in both state and federal courts involving claims of breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, common law fraud, conversion, defamation, non-compete and non-disclosure violations, shareholder misconduct, trade secret misappropriation and inevitable disclosure, torts, tortious interference and unfair competition. He lectures and teaches in the areas of federal evidence, federal civil practice and employment law. He is also an active leader in many community and professional organizations.

Philip C. Eschels, partner, is co-chair of the Labor and Employment Practice Group. He represents employers in defending against employment-related claims in both federal and state courts. He represents clients involving covenants not to compete and the protection of trade secrets. Phil also counsels employers and trains management personnel concerning a wide range of employment-related topics including harassment, how to prevent discrimination lawsuits and how to minimize potential liability when hiring, disciplining and firing employees.

Jeffery Mallamad, partner, is co-chair of the Labor and Employment Practice Group. He handles a full range of defense-oriented employment and labor law matters before federal and state courts and administrative agencies. In addition, Jeff represents highly compensated employees, including C-Suite executives on matters concerning initial hiring packages, compensation and stock positions, benefits and severance. Jeff served as the lead labor counsel for a merger of major electric utilities involving the complete spectrum of due diligence, corporate design and union relations.

Bingham Greenebaum Doll LLP is a progressive business law firm with nearly 225 professionals serving regional, national and international clients. For more information, visit http://www.bgdlegal.com.

