New Online Service Simplifies Parenting, Helps Parents Tell Their Baby's Story

Becuddle helps busy parents stay in touch about the care and growth of their child with each other, as well as with everyone else in their child's life. The parenting service launched January 2013 with a free app for iPhone and iPod Touch, and is designed for moms and dads with a new baby or small children.

Becuddle, a new online service for parents, simplifies parenting by helping parents communicate the care and growth of small children with each other, child care providers, as well as with friends and family. The service launched this week and can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store.

The service helps users set up daily routines for things like medications or tummy time, and allows them to record day-to-day care like diaper changings, feedings and naptimes. Parents get at at-a-glance reminders of how long it's been since the last meal, feeding or changing, and can also save information like doctor visits, vaccines, illnesses, as well as share growth information, and personal milestones. Becuddle also provides breastfeeding timers to help mothers remember how long they've nursed or pumped for, how long it has been since the last nursing, and which side they last nursed from.

Parents can invite other users to be “cuddlers” with their child, who can then view and record information about that child. Becuddle uses strong encryption and rigidly adheres to industry best practices to guarantee the safety and privacy of child information.

"We're really just parents who wanted to make the app we wish we'd had,” said Jonas Acres, President of Becuddle. “If you're taking turns with an infant, it's hard to remember who did what and when, so we obsessed over speed and ease of use. The last thing parents need is yet another complex gadget to learn."

Becuddle is available for free worldwide in the Apple App Store, with no subscription fees or other hidden costs. All features are available to all users, free of charge. Development is underway for non-Apple versions of the product, including web and Android.

Please visit http://becuddle.com for more information on Becuddle, including a press kit and screenshots of the app.

About Becuddle

Becuddle is developed by Becuddle, Inc., founded 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company is dedicated to providing online service to parents.

