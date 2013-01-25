L2 Federal Resources to Host Webinar "Meeting the Ethics Requirements of The Federal Acquisition Regulation"

This course is a must for anyone who does business with a federal, state, or municipal government agency including; prime and subcontractors, suppliers, small business representatives, procurement officers, compliance officers, directors of university research programs, government contracting agents, and attorneys.

This webinar provides participants with an overview of how to develop an ethics program that meets the ethics mandates of the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) as well as the Federal Sentencing Guidelines for Organizations and protects an organization from fraud and misconduct. Michael Palmer, President of Ethics by Design, will discuss the mandatory disclosure requirement, the seven components of an effective ethics system, the internal control system requirement, how to develop a respectful workplace, how to integrate ethics into your talent management program, and more.

This 90-minute webinar entitled “Meeting the Ethics Requirements of The Federal Acquisiton Regulation” is scheduled for Thursday, February 14, at 1 PM Eastern. To register, follow this link:

Addressing webinar attendees will be:

Michael Palmer, the founder and president of Ethics by Design and Win Before Trial. Mike is the author of "Complying with the Ethics Mandates of the Federal Acquisition Regulation, Ethics in a Professional Context," and "Winning Settlements: What Litigation Attorneys Must Know to Get the Best Deals for Their Clients" as well as numerous articles on business ethics, strategic negotiation, and risk management. Mike has participated in variety of government-contract bids to federal and municipal agencies and has served as an expert in USAID-funded economic development projects in countries with developing economies such as Jordan, Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azerbaijan, and Mongolia. Mike received his M.A. and Ph.D. degrees from the Freie Universität Berlin and his J.D. from Georgetown University.

Following the presentation, there will be an interactive 10-15 minute question-and-answer session addressing material covered in the webinar.

L2 Federal Resources provides expert-led training and education for the government contracting community. The company hosts several webinars on government contracting topic every month and offers downloadable recordings of past webinars at http://www.l2federalresources.com the company also blogs on government contracting topics at http://www.l2federalresources.com/blog

