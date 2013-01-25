L2 Federal Resources to Host Webinar "How to Use Joint Ventures to Win Federal Contracts"

This course is a must for company principals, business development representatives and in house attorneys who are interested in engaging in complex joint venture transactions with small, midsize and large venture partners.

As the federal contracting market consolidates, companies of all sizes can benefit from the additional capabilities and resources that joint ventures can provide when pursuing larger opportunities.

This 90-minute webinar will discuss strategies that small, midsize and large contractors can use when structuring small business joint ventures, along with ways to avoid common pitfalls associated with joint venture transactions.

This 90 minute webinar entitled “How to Use Joint Ventures to Win Federal Contracts” is scheduled for Thursday, February 7, at 1 PM Eastern. To register, follow this link:

How to Use Joint Ventures to Win Federal Contracts

Addressing webinar attendees will be:

Jerry Alfonso Miles, a government contract attorney with Deale Services. Mr. Miles has experience advising and supporting the business goals of large, midsize and small government contractors and commercial companies. He regularly provides advice and instruction on teaming, joint ventures, small business contracting strategies, bid protests; and, contract negotiation, dispute avoidance, and cost recovery.

Following the presentation, there will be an interactive 10-15 minute question-and-answer session addressing material covered in the webinar. Webinar tuition is based on location, not number of participants, so each registration site can have multiple participants for one low price. To register, follow this link:

