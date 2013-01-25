Face2Face Gym Partners with Celebrity Trainer and Health Coach Jennifer Cassetta to Provide Live Online Fitness and Nutrition Programs

Face2Face Gym is proud to partner with celebrity trainer and health coach Jennifer Cassetta. Together, they will leverage her health and fitness talents with live online wellness classes at F2Fgym.com to reach people with a variety of conditions, interests and challenges...inspiring their quest towards improved health and wellness.

Today, Face2Face Gym, an online gym that provides live fitness and nutrition classes, announced that they are joining forces with Celebrity Trainer and Health Coach Jennifer Cassetta. Jennifer is a clinical and holistic nutritionist, celebrity trainer, and 3rd degree black belt. Her expertise has been featured on The Today Show, The Bethenny Show, E! TV, KCAL and KTLA news as well as in Marie Claire, Women's Health, New York Times and many others.

"I am so excited to partner with Face2Face Gym.” said Cassetta. “By using this platform I will be able to offer my nutrition, self defense and fitness classes to a much larger audience, providing quality training at discounted prices, continuing my mission of keeping clients strong, safe and sexy."

Face2Face Gym is leveraging live online fitness and nutrition classes to reach people with a variety of conditions and challenges inspiring their quest towards better health and wellness. The company provides live, interactive sessions online where members can connect with their personal trainer or health coach and enjoy their session whether it's a live workout, one-on-one personal training or a workshop with other participants. Connecting with people all over the world serves to motivate and inspire members to reach their goals from the comfort of their own home. Members can exercise anywhere they have an internet connection; PC, laptop, tablet, iOS or Android phone.

“Having Jennifer join the Face2Face Gym team is a tremendous benefit to our Face2Face members.” said co-founder Brandon Iurato. “She brings talent, experience, credibility and unbridled enthusiasm to our company which will translate into loyal fitness and wellness fans.”

Iurato adds “Online, interactive fitness and health coaching is the future of the wellness industry. Our members have a desire to save time and money while getting fit on their terms.”

About Face2Face Gym, LLC

Face2Face Gym is an interactive virtual gym that allows members to participate in fitness classes or health coaching regardless of location. This program offers a great deal of flexibility to members, as they can participate in a group exercise session or one-on-one personal training with a fitness professional of their choice. Additionally, personalized fitness programs are offered for special populations such as the unconditioned and unwell. Face2Face Gym assists clients in making smarter eating choices with the guidance of certified health coaches and exploring new time efficient ways to exercise. More information is available at http://www.F2Fgym.com and http://www.facebook.com/Face2FaceGym.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10355029.htm