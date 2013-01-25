Fermob Debuts Sixties Bench and Armchair in Cotton White in January.

The Garden Gates gets peek at the new color in this ultra comfortable collection from Fermob Outdoor Lounge.

A new color for a new year. Recently in Atlanta, GA the Fermob outdoor lounge showroom prominently featured a new color for the armchair and bench in the Sixties collection. Cotton White, a popular and classic color in the designer color palette of the French bistro company, is the latest hue to grace the soft lines of the Sixties collection. Before January, the Sixties armchair and bench were only available in the color combinations of Savannah base/Lichen seat, Paprika base/Saffron seat, Storm Grey base/Slate seat and Aubergine base/Gum seat.

Both the Sixites armchair and Sixties bench come in a Cotton base and seat, creating a clean and classic looking patio set that will also look great indoors. The Sixties low table completes the set and also acts as both a side table and coffee table for indoor or outdoor use. Also, the Sixties low table comes in all 24 colors offered by Fermob outdoor lounge for creating a colorful look or pairing it with pieces from other collections.

With a name like the Sixties collection, it's obvious to tell where the skilled craftsmen and designers at Fermob outdoor lounge got their inspiration. The rounded edges and comfortable form of these armchairs and benches will turn a patio or deck into an outdoor living space. Both the Sixties bench and armchair are made with aluminum tube framing and a high-density technical resin weave seat for comfort.

For more information, please visit http://www.thegardengates.com or call 1-877-780-6699.

