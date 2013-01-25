Media Mix Power Launches New Web Site Geared to Help Clients Who Want a Savvy and Experienced Multi-Media Approach in the Marketplace

Media Mix Power (MMP) is an awarding-winning, multi-media advertising firm that specializes in the creation and integration of print, radio, video and online productions. To help spread its message, MMP has launched a new web site at http://www.MediaMixPower.com.

How important is it to have the exactly right players at the just right position? Just ask the Harbaugh brothers—John and Jim—who have coached the Ravens and 49ers, each of which is ready to take the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 3. MMP's team knows what that's like.

“We have a huge arsenal of media alliances around the country,” said advertising veteran Blaire Fanning. “Media Mix Power provides the highest quality media at the lowest available prices.”

The company works with all media channels including national radio advertising, classified newspaper advertising, magazine advertising, Internet and national TV—with the goal of helping clients set a budget based on their unique business needs so that each dollar spent generates the highest possible return on investment.

Among MMP's key components for success are Buying Power, Innovative Ideas and Web & Branding:

Buying Power – “Our diverse history in the advertising community has created many media alliances and relationships. This gives clients direct access to the highest quality media that was once only available to big name companies.”

Innovative Ideas – “We structure Radio, TV and Web media buys so they work together cohesively to provide a strong campaign that leverages itself.”

Web & Branding – “We understand that it's not just the quality and amount of media itself that is important to the success of a campaign but the consistency of branding across all platforms. Our design team helps clients adapt current advertisement and/or web presence to make sure every dollar spent on radio or TV goes right to work online.”

The integrated media approach taken by Media Mix Power provides branding, visibility and buzz for its clients on a multifaceted level.

MMP can help companies start from square one with a simple, regional, single-media venue then expand systematically or jump out of the gate with a comprehensive, full-scale, national, multi-media campaign. For more information on MMP's wide array of advertising options, call today at (877) 211-7566 or visit http://www.MediaMixPower.com.

ABOUT: Media Mix Power (MMP) is an awarding-winning, multi-platform advertising firm based in Tampa, FL, specializing in print, radio, video and online productions. With experience in the video industry since 1980, MMP has produced commercials for a broad range of outlets, including TV, online, trade show, documentaries and general corporate use. MMP has developed comprehensive, multi-media campaigns for a wide variety of clients—large and small—who leverage MMP's experience and industry reputation to get a maximum return on their advertising dollars.

