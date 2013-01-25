Personal Trainer Email Marketing Is Cut Down to A Science With This Proven Method Offered by Bedros Keuilian, Founder of Fit Pro Newsletter

Personal trainer email marketing is a proven method for retaining current clients, acquiring new ones, and selling additional products and or services. The key to personal trainer email marketing is to actually use it and not slack in doing so.

Bedros Keuilian, the founder of PTPower.com and Fit Pro Newsletter uses email as a top fitness marketing strategy. He has an email list of more than 40,000 people and knows precisely how to use this list to provide killer content, quality advice, and yes every now and then pitch and awesome product.

Bedros explains there's nothing wrong with using personal trainer email marketing to make a sale. The key to this is not to burn out your list by always asking them to spend money. Supplying clients and prospects with great content that they can use is more important than the real marketing email where you want them to purchase something. “Quality content gets the client to know, like, and trust you, which is a must in the fitness business”, states Bedros. “You can't send pitch emails every day or week and expect the client to trust you.”

This is one of the reasons Bedros created Fit Pro Newsletter. As a personal trainer himself he understood the importance of personal trainer marketing but couldn't always find the time to sit down and write quality newsletters or blog posts because he was out training clients. And this is exactly what many personal trainers experience; not enough time to write or they really aren't good at it so they procrastinate and don't do it. This is a big mistake Bedros confirms.

Personal trainer email marketing should consists of daily emails automatically being sent to the trainer's email list and if the trainer's system is not set up for automation then this is the next important step they need to implement. Blog posts and articles should be uploaded to their website at least a few times a week.

“Look, a trainer's talent is in changing people's lives and getting them into stellar shape”, says Bedros. “And really this is where their focus should be, but that doesn't mean they should neglect the area of marketing that can actually get them more clients and produce more sales.” Personal trainers that want to grow their business need to utilize personal trainer email marketing.

Fit Pro Newsletter literally provides the quality content a trainer needs to get the client to know, like, and trust him. The newsletter is sent to the entire email list twice a month and the trainer doesn't have to write or do anything really. Should the trainer want to personalize the newsletter he or she can easily do so. The newsletter provides content on different aspects involving health and nutrition and even has great recipes for the clients. Bedros has eaten many of these meals (compliments of his wife) and can vouch that they are healthy and delicious.

“Once the client becomes accustomed to the quality newsletter they look forward to the next and get excited when they see it in their mailbox”, adds Bedros. “And once trust is established then trainers can use the personal trainer email marketing strategy to pitch their product.”

Many fitness business owners have been using Fit Pro Newsletter for more than five years and are pleased with the easiness and flexibility of the program.

###

To find out more about Bedros Keuilian and his company PTPower.com and FitPro Newsletter, contact Bedros Keuilian on (800) 261-0208. Alternatively, you may use the contact form at http://ptpower.com/contact-me/ or send an email to Bedros Keuilian at support@keuilian.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10354649.htm