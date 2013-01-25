Dr. Farshchian to interview Dr. Jose Sandoval on "Arthritis Show", according to Ric Datzman, aproducer at mymedicine.com

On January the 25th at 5:30, Dr. Jose Sandoval will be appearing on "The Arthritis Show" as a guest.

Dr. Jose Sandoval is a holistic health coach who integrates evolutionary and functional medicine principles. He is board certified by the American Association of Drugless Practitioners (AADP), as well as being a licensed clinical psychologist. His areas of expertise include digestive disorders, diabetes, autoimmune conditions and more.

A.J. Farshchian MD will continue to push the envelope, like he did in the past seasons. U.S.A. based physician, Dr. Farshchian, is a medical author, humanitarian, and active republican member. He is best known for coining the term "orthopedic regenerative medicine." Dr. Farshchian is recognized as a leading authority in the new clinical science of regenerative medicine. Viewers can enjoy watching the show live on http://www.arthritisusa.net as it streams live on the internet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 5:30 P.M. The show also broadcasts on BuenoVision daily at 11:30 A.M.

My Medicine TV programs are independently produced by Mymedicinetv.com. The show provides its viewers an in depth opportunity to find solutions to the health problems from some of the top leaders in health care from across the world. Each exclusive segment is taped in their state of the art south Florida studio."The Arthritis Show" is a global information source dedicated to patients with arthritis and sports injuries.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10354084.htm