The Honor of "Best Honeymoon Resort Cabo San Lucas" for 2013 Given to Hacienda Encantada

The Hacienda Encantada is one of the most exclusive luxury resorts in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and this location has always been a favorite for couples celebrating their nuptials which is why it's no surprise that this location was voted the “Best Honeymoon Resort Cabo San Lucas” by the Cabo tourism board.

The Hacienda Encantada may be named the “Best Honeymoon Resort Cabo San Lucas 2013”, but this location has many things to offer any type of guest. Between the Hacienda Encantada, and their sister resort the Marina Fiesta, there is a location and activities to suit the needs of any traveler. It is an extreme honor to be named any title by the tourism board, and the Hacienda Encantada can't wait to share this honor with the many couples that will choose to celebrate their unions at this location in 2013.

Hacienda Encantada, can be contacted at:

Carretera Transpeninsular KM 7.3, Corredor Turístico,

Cabo San Lucas, BCS 23450

Phone (Mexico): +52 (624) 163 555

Phone (USA, toll free) 1-877-243-4880

Email: reservations (at) haciendaencantada (dot) com

Website: http://www.haciendaencantada.com/



