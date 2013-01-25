Pradaxa Lawsuits Near 200 Mark, Morgan & Morgan Reports

The attorneys at Morgan and Morgan continue to investigate internal bleeding claims on behalf of Pradaxa users as lawsuits against the drug's manufacturer continue to mount. Visit ForThePeople.com for more information and a free online consultation.

The number of Pradaxa lawsuits filed on behalf of patients allegedly injured by the drug continues to increase, Morgan and Morgan reports. According to a Jan. 10 article in the Madison-St. Clair Record, there are currently 176 cases pending in the federal multidistrict litigation surrounding the blood thinner.

“I continue to receive inquiries on behalf of patients who experienced severe bleeds while taking the drug,” said Michael Goetz, head of Morgan & Morgan's mass tort department. “With the widespread use of Pradaxa, I expect the number of filed cases to continue to grow.”

When Pradaxa was introduced to the market, it was celebrated as the first in a new wave of drugs expected to replace the more difficult-to-use warfarin, an August 2012 USA Today article reports. According to the FDA*, approximately 3.7 million Pradaxa prescriptions were dispensed from the drug's approval in Oct. 2010 through Aug. 2012. In its relatively short time on the market, the drug has come under close scrutiny, prompting two FDA drug safety communications, nearly 200 lawsuits** and, according to a June 2012 Huffington Post article, concerns from top U.S. cardiologists. Prominent doctors stress that Pradaxa, which is approved to reduce the risk of stroke and blood clots in atrial fibrillation patients, does not have an antidote in the event of a bleeding emergency, according to the article.

Pradaxa's lack of an antidote is a dramatic departure from all other blood thinners, according to allegations posed in a brief in support of the lawsuits' consolidation. While the effects of warfarin can be reversed with Vitamin K, no such reversal agent exists for Pradaxa, reports a Nov. 2012 New York Times article. Pradaxa treatment, therefore, has left emergency room doctors, surgeons and other healthcare professionals without an effective way to treat and stabilize patients who begin to bleed uncontrollably or excessively while taking the drug, according to claims made in a brief in support of the lawsuits' consolidation.

The attorneys at Morgan & Morgan continue to investigate claims on behalf of patients who allegedly suffered cerebral hemorrhaging, gastrointestinal bleeds and other forms of internal bleeding while taking Pradaxa. Pradaxa users, or their loved ones, may be eligible to collect compensation for medical bills and other damages. To learn more, please visit the firm's website at http://www.forthepeople.com/pradaxa-bleeding-lawsuits--11-4104.html for additional information and a free, no obligation case review.

