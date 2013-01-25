Non Profit Group Announces No Violent Viewing Day In an Effort to End School Violence

People Against Violent Examples (PAVE) have launched massive campaign with a "no violent viewing" day.

The Peaceful Solution Character Education Incorporated has launched a new campaign called PAVE, People Against Violent Examples. PAVE is an extension of the non-profit group and has picked February 12th, as a day to stop watching all violence.

The group says glorifying violence has taken its toll on society and we are now paying the price with the escalating mass shootings, street and other violence. PAVE invites people worldwide to join the movement and stop watching anything with violence on February 12th, 2013.

Since Columbine in 1999, the group has adhered to their stance that character education is the single most effective tool we have to strengthen society away from violence and moral decline. Their resolve has not changed over the years and their main goal continues to be teaching positive character traits. They claim that character educated people can make better choices about what kind of viewing they allow into their minds and the minds of their children.

“We know that one day of not watching violence will not solve the problems we're having today with school shootings,” said Yisrayl Hawkins, founder. “But we're hoping it will bring awareness to the situation and make people think about the effects watching violence has on a person”, he said.

The group has setup a website and Facebook page so people can upload pictures and videos in support of the cause.

