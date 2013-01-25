Sureterm warn drivers to be better prepared for winter driving

As Britain has seen one of the wettest years on record followed by the sudden cold snap, conditions couldn't be more dangerous on the roads, and Sureterm are concerned that drivers aren't taking the risks seriously.

As Britain has seen one of the wettest years on record followed by the sudden cold snap, conditions couldn't be more dangerous on the roads, and Sureterm are concerned that drivers aren't taking the risks seriously. Whilst some motorists do make basic checks before driving such as the tyre tread, functioning lights and fuel level, it is imperative everyone is prepared for any journey.

Sureterm would recommend that all drivers carry these essentials in their vehicles in case of an emergency.



Torch

Mobile Phone

Blanket/Coat

Food/Water

Breakdown Cover Details

Having breakdown cover is really important especially in the winter and on any long journeys when getting help can be difficult. Using winter tyres can also help prevent accidents during the icy and snowy weather as the deeper tread allows for better gripping on the road.

Sureterm don't think that drivers have enough knowledge about how to drive in icy conditions. For example, many drivers do not know what to do if the car starts to skid or gets stuck in snow or ice.

If a car skids:

The majority of the time when a vehicle starts to skid it is caused by the driver misreading the road situation, or making sudden or jerky manoeuvres. The main thing to remember if a vehicle does begin to skid is to try and remain calm, lift off of the accelerator, or gently break whilst steering into the direction the car is skidding in.

If a car gets stuck in snow or ice:

If the vehicle will not move forward try reversing first, if this doesn't work try putting the car into the lowest gear possible and turn the steering wheel to try a different angle to get out. Removing snow and debris from the front wheels and laying blankets/old carpet or branches can help the car gain the required traction. It can also help to have at least one person pushing the stuck vehicle from behind for an additional boost. It is also important to not accelerate too hard and be prepared to brake once the vehicle has become unstuck.

It is always vital that all drivers and road users reduce speeds on the road and read the conditions carefully to avoid any possibly preventable accidents.

Sureterm is one of the UK's leading names in specialist insurance and has been providing excellent service for its customers since 1998.

Sureterm's competitive pricing and excellent level of service ensures that their valued customers stay year after year. With enthusiastic staff who understand that customers have specific requirements when searching for insurance and are not just looking for cheap insurance. Sureterm

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10352618.htm