WP Puppet Theatre is Pleased to Announce the Puppet Masters Behind Beloved Characters from Sesame Street and Fraggle Rock are Presenting at this Year's Conference

Renowned puppeteers are heading to Calgary, Alberta, Canada for the 2013 conference: Puppet Power, the Fearless Face of Puppetry

Puppet Power is the unique event which brings professional puppeteers from as far away as Israel to encourage and support healthcare workers, educators and community leaders as they explore the power of puppetry in their respective fields and environments.

“Puppetry allows messages to be conveyed creatively without judgment. These messages could be from non-profits to educate their clients about health, environment and other community-needs. This could be messages from educators about diversity, acceptance or adaptability.” Conference host and WP Puppet Theatre Artistic Director, Wendy Passmore- Godfrey, continues. “We already know how highly valuable puppetry is to healthcare workers and others who need to communicate sensitive information to patients. And reversely, for those who are traumatized and need the buffer or other non-verbal way to communicate back to their caregiver.”

Inspiration can come from the legendary, Martin P. Robinson, renowned for his work as in the role of Snuffleupagus and at Sesame International to Puppeteers Without Borders founders Dina Kaplan and Rochi Dan, there are many industry leaders presenting and sharing their stories.

Puppet Power 2013: The Fearless Face of Puppetry, runs March 9th and 10th in Calgary, Alberta, Canada at the Coast Plaza Hotel and Conference Centre. Early-bird registration is January 31st for savings on the keynote, hands-on workshops, peer mentoring and panel discussions. More information, bursaries and registration, visit http://www.wppuppet.com/puppet_power.htm.

###

WP Puppet Theatre Company is a not for profit charitable organization dedicated to creating innovative and educational performances and learning opportunities for young people, through the art of puppetry.

Media contact:

Shawna Ogston

Direct: 403.870.2009

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10351949.htm