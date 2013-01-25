iBook21 has introduced a photo module where users collect and share photos of their favorite events, interests and hobbies.

iBook21 has launched a photo sharing tool. iBook21 is a great photo sharing tool for users to upload photos and share them so that friends and family members can comment on them.

iBook21's photo stream is an extraordinary tool; it displays all photos on a photo page. Users can comment on others' photos. There is a great option in iBook21 that is photo battle. Here users can compete with each other.

Users do not have to download any software for this. They do not have to search for a long time to know how to use it. This is the specialty of iBook21 photo sharing module. Anyone can use it; all options are clear on the most left column.

Users can share their photos with friends, with friends' friends, or just with a small group of people.

Users need to select the privacy option on photo or album.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10345438.htm