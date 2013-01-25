CARIBIQUE Villa Rentals Now has 50 Caribbean Villas Available for Rent

CARIBIQUE has reached a milestone with their Caribbean villa rentals by now being able to offer 50 villas in more than ten popular destinations. These locations include Barbados, Antigua and Puerto Rico.

CARIBIQUE Villa Rentals is announcing they now have 50 Caribbean villa rentals to offer people looking for a premium vacation rental. With 34 of those properties being located in the Turks and Caicos Islands, which won the “World's Leading Beach Destination 2012” at the 19th World Travel Awards, vacationers will enjoy their trip both on the world class beaches and at their luxury villa.

“We are pleased to announce that we now have 50 beautiful Caribbean villa rentals,” Carl McBurnie, owner of CARIBIQUE, said. “All 50 of the rentals on the website are listed directly by the villa owners themselves or their authorized property managers. This is a unique listing format that allows direct relations between the property management and renters, resulting in an exception experience for all involved.”

Beside the Turks and Caicos Islands properties, the other Caribbean villa rentals being offered through CARIBIQUE are located in Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, St. Vincent, the Grenadines and the US Virgin Islands. Half of the properties are beachfront and nearly all of them have ocean views. Prices range from less than $300 to more than $9,000 a night, so people with any budget can find the villa right for them.

CARIBIQUE is constantly adding new properties to their website in an effort to provide rentals in all Caribbean destinations. They are looking to add villas in Bahamas, Bonaire, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, St. Barts (St. Barths), St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Martin and Trinidad and Tobago. Currently, the website is offering a complimentary six month subscription for villa owners who would like to list their property on CARIBIQUE at no risk.

“There has been quite an overwhelming increase in traffic since the beginning of the new year, with traffic increasing every day,” McBurnie said. “The issue we have at the moment is that we need many more Caribbean villa rentals in more destinations to satisfy the demand. The majority of the villas listed no longer have any high-season availability left.”

Villa owners interested in listing their property for rent can contact CARIBIQUE through their website to claim their free six month subscription. By offering a villa on the website, owners can expect to gain income off their property while they aren't using it themselves.

CARIBIQUE registered their name not only to protect the brand but also to prove their seriousness as a company. A long-term development plan for the website is currently being implemented in order to provide users with the best possible experience. As the company grows they encourage people to provide feedback about the use of the website and services, either as a renter, property owner or manager, so that CARIBIQUE can continue to improve their client experiences for new and returning customers.

CARIBIQUE Villa Rentals launched online in June 2012. It is a refreshingly different “by owner” villa rentals website. Decades of experience, expertise and creativity went into designing and developing an informative, inspiring, feature-rich and intuitive website.

The website is strictly for Caribbean villa rentals, with no condos or apartments advertised and strictly listed only by their owners or the owner's authorized property manager. Because every Caribbean villa listing on the website must be unique, real villa names are used along with a direct contact phone number.

CARIBIQUE Villa Rentals is owned and operated by CARIBIQUE LTD., a company in the “Beautiful by Nature” Turks and Caicos Islands.

We're not just unique, we're CARIBIQUE!

