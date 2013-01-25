Top Business Ideas For 2013: Empowered Ezine Reviews Some Popular Opportunities For The Year Ahead

EmpoweredEzine.com reviews three of the top business ideas for 2013 in a new blog post.

There are many great ideas for business opportunities in the year ahead. Many have speculated on what the top business ideas for 2013 will be, and so far there have been a few ideas that are looking like winners for the New Year. Here are some of the top businesses that established and aspiring entrepreneurs are looking at as possible opportunities in the year ahead.

Franchising – Turning your business into a franchise is a great way to make a continual passive income. A successful business model that can be recreated in other situations with the same level of success, and a brand that is easy to recognize and which people trust is all that a business owner needs to start thinking about franchising.

As a franchisor, the person will be responsible to ensure that all franchises are properly set up and operated. This may mean regular inspections or business meetings. However, they will not need to shoulder the expenses of the franchisees' businesses. They will get paid the franchise fee as well as the initial start up fee, all without the hassle of personally operating all the satellite businesses under their brand name.

Start A Mobile Marketing Firm – If the person is trying to decide what new business they will start this year, mobile marketing could be a great choice. The demand for this type of marketing is very high, but since mobile marketing is a relatively new field, there are not that many advertising firms that specialize in it. This leaves it open for anyone ambitious and talented enough to stake out their corner in this market and reap the rewards now and down the line as well.

More people use mobile devices than own computers. Many people own two or more mobile devices. Customizing content, websites and advertising to be compatible with the mobile format is one of the smartest things any marketer can invest in. Creating instant message ad campaigns, developing mobile apps, and redesigning content so that it fits the smaller screen size and is still viewable are all parts of mobile marketing.

Multi-cultural Business Consultancy – As the world grows smaller with the technology and quick transport systems we have nowadays, it is becoming more common for business partners to be from different countries. However, while this is certainly a good thing, there are problems that can arise, not only from obvious areas, such as translation errors, but there are cultural issues that need to be taken into account too.

A multi-cultural consultancy agency will not only ensure that embarrassing situations are avoided, but they could also prevent major problems that could be a result of simply being unaware of the cultural differences of the foreign affiliates. With more businesses expanding oversees, this job is even more in demand than it has been in the past, and thus it is could be a great idea for anyone who wants to start a new business this year.

These are just some of the business ideas that could become very profitable in the year ahead.

