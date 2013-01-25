US Drug Watchdog Now Urges Any Diabetic Who Used The Diabetes Drug Actos And Then Developed Bladder Cancer To Call The Johnson Law Group For A Legal Evaluation-Get Help

The US Drug Watchdog says, "Actos users who developed bladder cancer have incredibly horrific stories, many lives have been destroyed, and we fear many lives have been lost, and most diabetics have never heard of the correlation between the diabetes drug called Actos, and a elevated risk of bladder cancer, but we have, and we are doing everything possible to get the word out to victims, or their family members." The US Drug Watchdog is now urging all Actos users, who now have developed bladder cancer, or their family members to contact the Johnson Law Group at 1-800-996-9900 for a legal evaluation. http://www.johnsonlawgroup.com/

The US Drug Watchdog fears that most diabetics in the United States would not make the connection between their bladder cancer diagnosis, and the diabetes drug called Actos, so the group is doing everything possible to get the word out to both victims, and their family members. As a background according to the AP, "The FDA has issued a warning that Actos may be linked to an increased risk of bladder cancer. Meanwhile, both Germany and France have suspended sales of Actos. The Actos suspension is effective July 11, 2011. The US Drug Watchdog says, "We do not want any diabetic, who used the diabetes drug called Actos, and then developed bladder cancer stuck with the tab, or left on the curb for a problem that should not be theirs. We are doing everything possible to help every user of the diabetes drug called Actos, if they have developed bladder cancer, and we think we will need the help of family members, and loved ones to help get these victims identified." There may be a elevated incidence of bladder cancer for users of the diabetes drug called Actos, and the US Drug Watchdog is urging every US diabetic who used the diabetes drug called Actos, and then developed bladder cancer to call The Johnson Law Group at 1-800-996-9900 for a legal evaluation. http://www.johnsonlawgroup.com/

The US Drug Watchdog says, "One of the biggest problems we have with respect to our drug initiative work, is the average US consumer never hears about a drug recall, or serious side effects related to a specific drug's use. We are attempting to change this very sad fact with aggressive initiatives focused on increasing public awareness, and hopefully suggesting possible help for victims." http://USDrugWatchdog.Com

Case number 11cv2406 BEN BGS in the Federal District Court San Diego, CA.

