US Drug Watchdog Now Urges Victims Of A Transvaginal Mesh Product Failure Whose Surgeon Has Put Them On Ignore to Call Them for the Names of Top Plaintiffs Women Lawyers

According to court records transvaginal mesh products were designed for women, who were suffering from pelvic organ prolapse, and or stress urinary incontinence. According to the US FDA the procedure to install a transvaginal was supposed to be minimally-invasive. The US Drug Watchdog now says, "The FDA is now saying transvaginal mesh failures is causing complications in patients such as erosion and infection. Women who experience transvaginal mesh failure may need to have numerous corrective surgeries."

The US Drug Watchdog is indicating symptoms of a transvaginal mesh, tape, or bladder sling implant failure may include:



Pain during sexual intercourse caused by erosion

No possibility of sexual intercourse

Mesh erosion through the vagina (the mesh is actually protruding out of the vaginal wall)

Vaginal Bleeding

Vaginal Infection

Urinary problems

Organ perforation

Hardening of the vaginal mesh

Injury to nearby organs

Severe Pelvic Pain

One of the biggest problems we have with respect to our failed medical device or recalled drug initiative work is the average US consumer never hears about a drug recall or failures involving medical devices like the transvaginal mesh product failures.

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia Multidistrict litigation (MDL) consolidates all similar cases into one courtroom and will include the Defendants:

C.R. Bard, Inc., (MDL No. 2187);

American Medical Systems Inc., MDL No. 2325);

Boston Scientific Corp., (MDL No. 2326); and Johnson & Johnsons Ethicon, Inc. (MDL No. 2327)

