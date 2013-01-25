Atlanta Maid Service Aims to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Regular Home Cleaning During this Year's Flu Season

Atlanta maid service EMJ Cleaning targets germs in both residential and commercial cleaning services by using proven disinfectants and cleaning commonly used surfaces including sinks and faucets.

With the flu sweeping across the nation this season – 47 states are reporting widespread outbreaks and a 26-fold increase in reported cases versus last year – EMJ Cleaning Services is prepared to tackle the spread of germs with proven disinfectants and both residential and commercial cleaning services that target commonly used and shared surfaces including faucets, counter-tops and appliances. EMJ Cleaning also offers carpet cleaning services to tackle embedded dirt, grime and germs in carpet fibers.

Following a mild flu season in 2011, this winter is more severe with an increase in influenza cases and the resurgence of a different strain: H3N2, which tends to affect the elderly and children more. As with all flu strains, the elderly and children tend to be more vulnerable because they have weaker immune systems. Children are also greater distributors of the influenza virus because they actually exhale more flu virus than adults when they get sick.

While regular hand-washing is always recommended, especially during the cold and flu season, regular disinfecting of common surfaces that tend to be the "germiest" in the home – kitchen counters and sinks, trash cans, bathroom faucets and tubs, as well as doorknobs and light switches – can also help prevent the spread of the virus.

"Sanitizing and disinfecting must be done properly," states EMJ Cleaning owner Eric Cano. "Disinfecting without cleaning first will prevent the disinfectant from working and some types of germs can actually consume or impair the active ingredients in disinfectants, thus helping germs to regenerate"

EMJ Cleaning Services offers a variety of regular and deep cleaning options for both residential and commercial customers and can assist families and businesses during the chaotic flu season to reduce the spread of illness. EMJ Cleaning uses a variety of products proven to kill germs and viruses including Pine Sol ® which, at full strength, is an EPA-registered disinfectant for non-food contact surfaces; Clorox ® toilet bowl cleaner, which is strong enough to kill even the HIV-1 virus; and Soft Scrub Liquid Cleaner with Bleach ®, which is proven to kill 99.9 percent of household germs in just three minutes when used at full strength.

EMJ Cleaning Services has operated in the metro Atlanta area for more than 10 years. The company is licensed, bonded and insured and provides uniformed employees. EMJ Cleaning Services offers free estimates, and guarantees the lowest price compared to other written estimates. Read more about the move-out cleaning service, as well as other cleaning options that EMJ Cleaning offers online at http://www.emjcleaning.com or call (678) 966-9469 to schedule a cleaning appointment.

