New data from Duport reveals record company formation in Hitchin

Hitchin saw a record number of new company formations during the third quarter of last year, according to data in the latest Duport Business Confidence Report.

A new report from leading company formation agents, Duport.co.uk, shows there was a record number of new companies formed in Hitchin during the third quarter of 2012.

During this period, there were 179 new companies formed - more than any other third quarter on record for the area. There was also a record level of net company growth during the third quarter, with the company register increasing by 117.

Hitchin town centre is poised for redevelopment - which could be part of the reason new companies are flocking to it. There are substantial development plans in pipeline for a revitalised shopping area, and it has just been announced that Hitchin Town Hall will be renovated into a new museum for North Herts, as well as a facility for hire and public use.

Managing Director of Duport.co.uk, Peter Valaitis commented:

“Our report contains a number of positive statistics for Hitchin. The record for number of company formations is particularly encouraging as it signifies an increasing level of business confidence in the area.”

The Duport Business Confidence Report for Hitchin contains a wealth of economic data that gives an insight into the local business landscape. More information and statistics can be found at http://www.duport.co.uk/hitchin.

Duport Business Confidence Reports are generated and released by Duport Associates Ltd. The data contained in these reports is assimilated and analysed by Duport using public record data from sources including Companies House, Office for National Statistics and Ordnance Survey. Duport Associates Ltd is a leading UK company formation agent, established in 1997 and registering around 10,000 new companies each year through its Companies House approved software.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10329375.htm