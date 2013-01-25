US Drug Watchdog Now Urges All DePuy Pinnacle All Metal Hip Implant Recipients To Put A Blood Test For Cobalt and Chromium at the Top Of Things To Do-Get A Blood Test

The US Drug Watchdog says, “We are urging every DePuy Pinnacle metal on metal hip implant recipient to schedule a blood test that measures cobalt, and chromium in their blood, and to call us at 866-714-6466 immediately if the levels are elevated, and so we can get them to the best possible attorneys." http://USDrugWatchdog.Com

The US Drug Watchdog is now urging every recipient of a DePuy Pinnacle metal on metal hip implant to get a blood test that is focused on cobalt, and chromium in their blood, and to call them if the blood test reveals elevated levels of cobalt, and chromium. At the same time the group wants to hear from any recipient of a DePuy Pinnacle all metal hip implant who has already had a revision surgery, or has a revision surgery scheduled. The US Drug Watchdog says, "We urgently need family members, or loved ones of a hip implant recipient, that was surgically installed between 2002, and 2010 to ask the family member, or friend, if it was a DePuy Pinnacle hip implant. We could easily have tens of thousands of US citizens, who are recipients of DePuy Pinnacle hip implant, who might be living each day with elevated levels of cobalt, or chromium in their blood, and we are terrified about the possible side effects of this. Nothing is more important to us than trying to get all DePuy Pinnacle hip implant failure victims identified to the best possible national caliber attorneys, or law firms, and we will help with the process." For more information about the DePuy Pinnacle hip implant please call the US Drug Watchdog at 866-714-6466. http://USDrugWatchdog.Com

The US Drug Watchdog is urging the US FDA to initiate studies as to what elevated levels of cobalt, or chromium will do to the body of a cobalt, and chromium all metal hip implant recipient. The New York Times has indicated there are 500,000 US recipients of a metal on metal hip implant, and the US Drug Watchdog believes the time has come for the US FDA to pick sides. Does the US FDA work for medical device industry, or do they work for US citizens? http://USDrugWatchdog.Com

The US Drug Watchdog is the premier medical device, and pharmaceutical watchdog, and advocate in the United States. The group says, “We want to make certain all metal-on-metal DePuy Pinnacle hip implant failure victims get to the actual trial law firms, or attorneys, that have the best record in achieving superior results for their clients, in these types of medical device lawsuits. Because compensation is vital, we think having the best, or most capable national caliber personal injury law firm is always the best choice.” For more information please contact the US Drug Watchdog anytime at 866-714-6466. http://USDrugWatchdog.Com

U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas MDL#2244

