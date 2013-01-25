Investment In Insulation Installation Equipment Will Improve Efficiency of Projects Done to Make Homes More "Green"

Phoenix Home Performance, a company focused on improving energy efficiency for homeowners in Michigan, purchased new equipment used for installing two types of insulation that create an “air seal,” which leads to lower utility bills.

Phoenix Home Performance now owns a Graco Reactor E-8p, which they use to install polyurethane and no-heat foam insulation in order to improve the energy efficiency of homes.

The Reactor E-8p from Graco weighs 96 pounds and is both easy to transport to and from job sites as well as around the home. It comes equipped with a telescoping handle and wheels, which add to its easy transportability. It requires a standard residential outlet for power, which is 120 volts of AC power, 15-Amp. When using the Reactor E-8p, consistently high-quality foam and an accurate spraying on-ratio are ensured given the tool's pressure gauges, which are simple to read.

The two types of insulation this device is used for, polyurethane and no-heat, are used to create air seals, in addition to providing basic insulation. Phoenix Home Performance applies these types of insulation to homes that have cold or hot areas, depending on the season. These insulations make an “air seal,” which in turn can lead to lower utility bills and a more comfortable, climate-controlled home.

These foam insulations are typically applied in crawlspaces, rim joist or the attic areas of homes. Those that have these types of insulation added to their home to reach a certain performance level are eligible for rebates and cash bonuses from Consumers Energy and DTE, as well as tax credits through the renewed American Taxpayer Relief Act of 2012.

Phoenix Home Performance helps homeowners make “green” renovations. This includes updating a home to improve energy efficiency and in-home comfort. These changes also lead to lower utility costs. Phoenix Home Performance serves the state of Michigan and neighboring areas. They have offices in Saginaw and Livonia Michigan. For more information about the company, or to get started on green renovations in your residence, check out their website, http://www.zerohomenergy.com and contact them today.

The website for Phoenix Home Performance was developed, written and designed by Market Pipeline, another Michigan company located in Portage. Market Pipeline is composed of a team of programmers, graphic designers and copywriters that work together to create websites and also to provide web marketing and SEO strategies.

