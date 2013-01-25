EMR Expert, Nitin Chhoda, Reveals New Insights About EMRs, Allowing Clinicians to Boost Revenues for Future Clinic Growth

Decreasing reimbursements, coverage caps and loss of insurance for many patients has created an environment of uncertain cash flow for clinics. Electronic medical record (EMR) expert and physical therapist, Nitin Chhoda, said practitioners can boost practice funds and keep clinics in the green with an EMR, utilizing his new insights.

“The need for proper coding and documentation for reimbursements is essential,” said Chhoda. “EMRs enable therapists to submit claims in real time, reduce costs, and they're environmentally friendly. There are no paper records or need to wait for documentation to traverse the postal system. An EMR offers the most accurate coding available, reducing errors, denials and requests for additional information.”

Chhoda said billing errors and mistakes are the major causes of reimbursement rejections and denials, and both can be virtually eliminated with an EMR. They have the ability to handle the upcoming ICD-10 and CPT coding changes with supreme accuracy and efficiency, allowing therapists to provide innovative and complex treatments.

EMRs facilitate and accelerate the reimbursement process and Chhoda said the systems can reduce billing costs by up to 15 percent. Since claims are submitted online in real time with an EMR, payments can be made to clinics in a matter of hours. Billing and coding tasks can be accomplished in-house without the need for expensive outside agencies. Extensive and detailed documentation is included to expedite the reimbursement process.

The systems are compatible with an extensive number of insurers, including private insurance companies, Medicaid and Medicare, clearinghouses, and third-party payers, along with Workers' Compensation and veterans using TIRCARE. Funds can be deposited directly into a clinic's account for a steady and stable cash flow. Clinicians control when claims are sent and have the option of sending them individually or as a batch.

An EMR provides the means for practitioners to boost revenues through real time electronic claims submissions and Chhoda's new insights provide clinicians with compelling reasons for implementing an EMR. The systems allow therapists to reduce audits, errors and denials that adversely impact a practice's financial health and growth, while providing the means to deliver better treatments to patients.

ABOUT NITIN CHHODA

Nitin Chhoda PT, DPT is a licensed physical therapist, a certified strength and conditioning specialist and an entrepreneur. He is the author of "Physical Therapy Marketing For The New Economy" and “Marketing for Physical Therapy Clinics” and is a prolific speaker, writer and creator of products and systems to streamline medical billing and coding, electronic medical records, health care practice management and marketing to increase referrals. He has been featured in numerous industry magazines, major radio and broadcast media, and is the founder of Referral Ignition training systems and the annual Private Practice Summit. Chhoda speaks extensively throughout the U.S., Canada and Asia. He is also the creator of the Therapy Newsletter and Clinical Contact, both web-based services to help private practices improve communication with patients, delivery better quality of care and boost patient retention.

