Starter package is being offered for businesses in California by Local SEO Services

Low cost search engine optimization is now available to businesses in California through the month of January 2013.

Local SEO Services an SEO company located in Phoenix, AZ is currently offering California business owners to try Local SEO Services with monthly fees starting at $500 a month, regardless of how competitive the keywords are. "We usually do not put a price for the SEO project, without even looking at the work that needs to be done": said Alex Kovalov, an SEO specialist at Local SEO Services. "As we are expanding to California we would like to offer a slightly lower monthly fee than we usually charge, to be able to demonstrate to business owners our ability to produce results. It can cost thousands of dollars to get high ranking for the keywords that are very competitive, and before you hand this kind of money to any local SEO company, we would like for you to try out our expertise in SEO without spending a fortune. If within 3 month you do not see improvement in ranking - fire us"

The current promotional rate that is going to last through the end of January 2013 includes on-page optimization (up to 5 pages). Local SEO Services specialist will go through each page optimizing the title of the pages, meta tags, h1 headings and content. Each page will be optimized for one keyword, and back links will be created, and pointed to each one of the five pages that are being promoted. At the end of the three month period a business owner will have an opportunity to continue doing business with Local SEO Services, after the initial introductory rate is re-negotiated or cancel the service. There is no long term contracts involved (all our contracts are on a month to month basis) and the business owner has the option of canceling the services at any point.

A number of business owners are hesitant to spend money on search engine optimization. It is not because search engine optimization does not work. It does. It is often the bad experience that a business owner had at one time or another with unprofessional SEO company stops him from paying high SEO services fees, associated with any Internet marketing project. Charging low introductory rates, without being locked in a long term contract allows a business owner so to say "try it before you buy it".

About Local SEO Services

Local SEO Services is a search optimization company located in Phoenix and specializing in SEO for medium and small size businesses. Keeping up with the latest algorithm changes Local SEO Services provides white hat SEO services for businesses of any type and industry. For more information about the company visit Local SEO Services website http://seoserviceslocal.com

