JobMonkey.com Makes List of Top 100 Employment Websites

WEDDLE's, the world's largest publisher of print guides to 100,000+ job boards now operating on the Internet, has selected the niche employment portal JobMonkey.com as a Top 100 site.

WEDDLE's LLC, a company that publishes a biannual Guide to Employment Sites on the Internet, has notified JobMonkey.com that it was named a Top 100 site by more than 17,000 people that use online job boards. WEDDLE's conducts this survey as part of its research for the guide, which helps workers target the most effective sites for their job search among the more than 100,000 employment sites now on the Web. The Guide to Employment Sites on the Internet is considered the top resource for people looking for the best employment websites. WEDDLE's and its research has been cited in The Wall Street Journal, Money, Fortune, and Inc. magazine.

"JobMonkey.com is a premier online job resource attracting job seekers looking for fun and interesting summer, season and year-round jobs in the United States and abroad. It is rewarding to see that so many people find our job listings and content so useful," says Kevin Lustgarten, vice president.

"Our editorial team focuses on bringing unique and cool job opportunities to light – not just your typical 9-5:00 cubicle gigs. We also provide our users with tips and insights from insiders in many industries."

WEDDLE's recognition confirms that JobMonkey.com, launched in 1999, stands above thousands of employment sites, and for good reason. "We don't group ourselves in with your typical job boards which, for the most part, allow job seekers to only search jobs. We're a content company, and we like to give people at least a basic education on an industry, solid job leads, and job listings too. This is your one-stop shop for a job hunt," says Lustgarten.

JobMonkey.com's users are able to get up-to-date information on the top employers in their chosen industry and hear firsthand what these employers are looking for when hiring.

In the Guide to Employment Sites on the Internet, readers will find descriptions of each site in the Top 100 along with detailed profiles of the services, tools, and information they offer job seekers and employers. The Guide also contains a section called "The Best & The Rest," a comprehensive directory of more than 10,000 employment sites as well as information about how many people visit each site per month, the number of resumes found in each database, the cost to search resumes and post a job, how many jobs are posted on each site, the salary ranges of these jobs, which sites store resumes in their databases, and whether or not the site offers automatic notification of a job-resume match.

WEDDLE's LLC says the recruiters and job seekers who have used employment sites have the best insight on which ones are most helpful. That's why the company uses its survey to create its Top 100 list. It recognizes the elite of the online employment industry according to the most discerning judges around: the people who use them. JobMonkey.com is pleased to be named one of these elite sites.

ABOUT JOBMONKEY

JobMonkey is a niche online careers website featuring industry-specific job listings and employment content. JobMonkey highlights summer and seasonal jobs, cool careers, and unique and interesting employment worldwide, as well as a broader range of employment opportunities. Job seekers can create a personal profile, apply for jobs, and learn about prospective employers in industries ranging from trucking and oil to nursing and green collar jobs. JobMonkey is a privately held company that launched in 1999.

