IGMAS Completes Expansion to 24x7 IT Service Center Operations

Enterprise-Focused IT Services Organization Completes National Expansion to Client 24x7 IT Help Desk and Operations

IGMAS Technologies today announced that the IT services organization specializing in premier enterprise IT service and support has completed a planned expansion of its Helpdesk and Operations coverage to all clients covered by existing IGMAS support agreements. This enhanced 24x7 helpdesk, staffed with industry-trained technical resources, compliments the existing IGMAS IT services offer; including escalated Tier 2 and Tier 3 support, centralized network infrastructure administration, maintenance of Operating Systems, management of Active Directory, PCI compliance remediation, monitoring and more under a framework of industry best practices and more than 20 years' experience.

“We are very excited about our expanded helpdesk services. We've responded to our client's needs by offering this improved level of service and support with high-quality engineer-staffed services 24-hours per day. We're available for our customers' support needs anytime, day or night,” said Michael Breindel, President of IGMAS Technologies, Inc. “We felt it was important for our organization to be readily accessible to our customers, and ready to accommodate their unique IT needs by expanding our hours of operation to provide live engineer, industry trained, technical specialists to assist.”

IGMAS Technologies, Inc. is a technology management and services organization specializing in high-quality enterprise products and services including strategic consulting, infrastructure design, product integration, national deployments, and comprehensive support services. IGMAS offers experienced technology and business consultants, project managers and product specialists well versed in the intricacies and challenges of Information Technology. For more information, visit http://www.igmas.com or contact IGMAS Technologies, Inc. at 877-609-8324.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10353426.htm