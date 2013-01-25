Quirk Books and PadWorx Digital Media Celebrate the 200th Anniversary of Pride & Prejudice with a Complimentary Download of Pride & Prejudice & Zombies: The Interactive eBook

Quirk Books and PadWorx Digital Media are offering the Interactive eBook Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, regularly priced at $8.99, FREE for a limited time. Features hundreds of illustrations, an original musical score, buckets of gory animation, and a pair of literary masterpieces: 400 Pages, Hundreds of Illustrations, and Over 200 Interactions — a Brand-New Way to Experience the Cult Classic.

Monday, January 28, marks the 200th anniversary of the publication of Jane Austen's classic novel Pride and Prejudice. In honor of this milestone, Padworx and Quirk Books are offering free downloads of the cult classic Pride & Prejudice and Zombies: The Interactive eBook app from January 25 through January 28 in the App Store.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies: The Interactive eBook app, regularly priced at $8.99, features hundreds of illustrations, an original musical score, buckets of gory animation, and a pair of literary masterpieces: Hold your device right side up to enjoy Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. Turn it upside down to read Jane Austen's original Pride and Prejudice. Turn the device 90 degrees to read both novels side by side.

What better way to celebrate this anniversary than to witness zombie mayhem while interacting with the text of Jane Austen's beloved book and Seth Grahame-Smith's inspired retelling, page after bloody page.

About Quirk Books:

Quirk Books is an independent book publisher based in Philadelphia. Founded in 2002, Quirk publishes 25 strikingly unconventional books every year. Our best sellers include the pop culture phenomenons Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. We also publish award-winning cookbooks, craft books, children's books, and nonfiction on a wide range of subjects. Learn more about us and explore our books at QuirkBooks.com.

About PadWorx Studios:

PadWorx Studios, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is an independent developer of software for tablet PCs including Apple iPad. The development team is dedicated to combining proprietary technology and innovative ideas in order to create new ways for readers to experience entertainment and literature. PadWorx Digital Media's products are developed on their own proprietary game engine. For more information, please visit http://www.padworxdigital.com

