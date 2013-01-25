PixelFlash Introduces No-Bend Pins USB 3.0 CF Card Reader At Value Price Point

The Los Angeles-based company created the innovative CF memory card reader to give every photographer affordable access to the reliability and speed of professional-grade equipment. The design and high-quality components keep readers from breaking in the field, saving irreplaceable images and valuable time.

PixelFlash, a Los Angeles-based manufacturer of CF Memory Cards and accessories, today announced the successful launch of their signature No-Bend Pins™ USB 3.0 CF Card Reader. Positive early PixelFlash reviews laud the design of this innovative card reader: deep channels to eliminate bent pins and high-speed transfers all priced at an incredible value. The combination of quality design, portability and value gives every level of photographer access to reliable equipment whether they're in the field, studio, or at home.

The innovative No-Bend Pins™ design was inspired by continued disappointment in the market with other value-priced card readers, many of which would fail at crucial moments, Deshko Gynes, PixelFlash CEO, said.

“So many of our customers had previously experienced damaged card reader pins from slight misalignments during insertion,” Gynes said. “Our design allows photographers truly worry free plug-and-play use of their CF Cards. It's a peace of mind thing; you can quickly transfer files and get back to shooting without the concern.”

The answer came in the form of design changes and use of quality components that eliminate the opportunity for bent CF Reader pins to stall or ruin photo-shoots. The channels guiding CF cards to the reader were extended to nearly triple the length of the average card reader, while paying strict attention to size tolerances.

Previously available only from much more expensive products, these changes have made a considerable difference to photographers and videographers as seen in droves of PixelFlash reviews.

“I've tried numerous card readers for my CF cards and it's the same story all the time - the pins bend and it becomes unusable. This is the best card reader I've used - the CF card fits right into the DEEP slot.” Amazon reviewer, Pam Macnutt, wrote.

Equally important to the No-Bend Pin™ design is the ability to upgrade the firmware of the PixelFlash USB 3.0 CF Card Reader. Other card readers can lose compatibility with new cards as soon as they're released, relying on obsolete technology incapable of upgrade. The PixelFlash reader was designed to be future proof and remain completely compatible with every new CF standard for the life of the product, Gynes said.

“Our goal was to create a CF Reader with incredible quality­—something built to last—that doesn't cost an arm and a leg,” Gynes said. “It's a goal we've accomplished with this product.”

Transfer speeds of up to 500 Mb/s comprise another innovation from this compact flash memory card reader. Designed to eliminate data bottlenecks, the PixelFlash card reader transfers files as quickly as a system bus allows. While it is a USB 3.0 device, PixelFlash reviews throughout the Internet are reporting welcomed improvements in transfer speed even while using the device by way of USB 2.0 interfaces.

To learn more about the PixelFlash No-Bend Pins™ USB 3.0 CF Card Reader or about the company, please visit pixelflashmemory.com. PixelFlash memory cards and readers are available for sale directly at the site and from major online retailers such as Amazon.com

About PixelFlash:

PixelFlash is a Los Angeles-based solid state digital memory company, specializing in memory cards and memory card accessories for professional and amateur photographers. All PixelFlash compact flash cards blend fast speeds with universal compatibility across all brands of DSLR cameras. Founded in 2009, PixelFlash actively promotes and supports creative imaging professionals in a wide variety of fields, including action sports, outdoor-lifestyle, fashion, architecture, street, and fitness.

