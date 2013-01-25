Asahi Technologies launches cost effective Enterprise Application Development Services in New York to enhance business performance of small business enterprises.

In today's corporate environment, enterprise application software has become crucial for any organization to successfully operate and hence, thrive. To help small businesses adopt enterprise applications software to streamline their business operations, Asahi Technologies announces affordable enterprise application development services in New York.

An enterprise application is a business tool that firms use to aid the organization in resolving organizational problems. It is a software designed to integrate the organization's tasks and processes such as accounting, enterprise resource planning, human resource management, customer relationship management and others that simplify business functions and ensure smooth flow of business activities. Deployed on a range of platforms across company networks, intranets, or the internet, they are data-centric and require stringent conditions for effective implementation. Although developing enterprise applications is a costly affair, the competitive advantages offered by the enterprise software have driven the demand for affordable enterprise application software. And to help small to medium size businesses develop viable enterprise applications software, the NY based firm has launched comprehensive Enterprise Application Development Services.

According to TechNavio's analysts, the Global On-premise Enterprise Application Software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.11 % over the period 2011-2015. One of the prominent factors contributing to this market growth is the need for enhanced business productivity. The Global On-premise Enterprise Application Software market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of enterprise application software by medium-sized enterprises. In addition to this, Gartner had earlier predicted that the enterprise software market will experience consistent growth through 2014, when spending in North America will surpass $143.6 billion. The above data highlights the demand and the growing need to deploy enterprise application software to ensure increased revenues and business growth.

While the growth is driven by the need to enhance business efficiencies in the competitive arena, online entrepreneurs are looking forward to adopt cost effective enterprise application software in their environment. Having proven its expertise in developing enterprise software applications for organizations of all sizes, the team at Asahi Technologies helps its clients to meet their specific business needs by designing the most appropriate enterprise application software. The development services primarily focus on building web applications that are customized to ensure superior performance at low costs. The company adopts a consultative approach that involves a thorough evaluation of the business requirements followed by the development of reliable solutions using expert resources and latest technologies.

“Asahi Technologies delivers robust and highly functional enterprise applications that ensure enhanced business performance and maximum return on investment,” stated Vinod Subbaiah, the CEO and Founder of Asahi Technologies at the launch of the Enterprise Software Development Services.

About Asahi Technologies

Asahi Technologies is a New York based web design and development firm that provides software consulting and Web solutions to small and medium level businesses all across North America. Asahi Technologies specializes in responsive design, cloud computing, online marketing, mobile application development and open source technologies. Under the leadership of Mr. Vinod Subbaiah, who himself started his career as a software programmer, Asahi Technologies' team comprises of experienced software professionals having extensive knowledge of technology with B2C and B2B operations. The firm's headquarters is located in New York City, NY.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10361145.htm