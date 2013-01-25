Maryland Crab Cakes Online Provides Nutritional Guide to Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab Crabcakes

Maryland Crab Cakes Online has released a new article detailing the nutritional information of Crab Cakes available on the Atlantic Coast the United States.

Maryland Crab Cakes Online has released a new guide on Crab Cake Nutrition. Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab is a lean meat with out a lot of fat but also a high protein source with omega 3 fatty acids. Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab premium grade jumbo lump crab meat provides a delicious choice in meat to consume but should be eaten in moderation.

Depending on how the crab cake is prepared determines the nutrition of the crab cakes. If they are homemade a substitute can be made with many of the ingredients in the recipe.

“﻿﻿Crab meat is essentially pretty healthy as it has the protein and omega 3 fatty acids found in fish but crab cakes are high on the calorie intake scale. So when making Maryland style crab cakes try a few alternatives to mayonnaise, salt and the method of cooking them,” said Mindy Ranch, Senior Editor of Maryland Crab Cakes Online.

Maryland Crab Cakes Online provides fresh domestic Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab premium grade jumbo lump crab meat to consumers by same day shipping with overnight delivery.

For more information about Maryland Crab Cakes and Chesapeake Bay Seafood Company, LLC., please visit http://marylandcrabcakes.net

About Maryland Crab Cakes

Maryland Crab Cakes Online is part of the Chesapeake Bay Seafood Company, LLC. Established in 1995, the Chesapeake Bay Seafood Company is located in historic Ellicott City, Maryland. The Chesapeake Bay Seafood Company specializes in fresh seafood.

Maryland crab cakes by Chesapeake Bay Seafood Company, LLC. are made from fine jumbo lump and lump crabmeat. Maryland Crab Cakes Online ships all products fresh uncooked in foam coolers with frozen gel packs. Maryland Crab Cakes Online is a member of PRprofile, a website dedicated to helping businesses build a publicity presence online. For more information about Maryland Crab Cakes Online, please visit: http://marylandcrabcakes.net



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebmaryland/crabcakes/prweb10361062.htm