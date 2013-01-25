Black Bear Design Introduces Marketing Packages for Small Business

The small business marketing package offered by Black Bear is designed to give small businesses an edge in an extremely competitive marketplace.

Black Bear Design of Atlanta, GA is pleased and proud to announce the launch of their newest offering to small business owners around the country. Acknowledging that marketing strategy is a too often overlooked aspect of small business, Black Bear Design is now offering a small business marketing package.

Black Bear Design is a graphic and website design company specializing in logos, corporate identities, print material, online marketing and SEO (search engine optimization). The company has a reputation with clients for being friendly, incredibly reliable and surprisingly fun to work with. Some commenters and reviews suggest that they have superior turn-around times for orders, particularly when emergency deadlines arrive.

The team at Black Bear Design includes an impressive lineup of professionals that spans the gamut from IT Developers and multi-media specials to graphics designers and marketing professionals. It seems only natural, then that such a team would realize the need for a small business marketing package and work to address that issue.

The small business marketing package offered by Black Bear is designed to give small businesses an edge in an extremely competitive marketplace. While many different types of services are included in this small business marketing package, some of the most commonly sought after include Graphic Design Services, Website Maintenance, SEO, PPC Marketing (pay per click) and Website Analytics and Tracking services.

Small businesses typically do not have the resources to keep a marketing team of the caliber that Black Bear Design has in house. The affordable pricing and highly flexible packages offered by Black Bear Design will undoubtedly make an attractive offer to small businesses owners around the country.

Black Bear Design's small business marketing package has three pricing levels: Starter, Standard and The Marketeer. The packages differ based on the number of hours of contracted work. The hourly rate is discounted for small businesses and Black Bear Design will keep overage hours at the same discounted price. The new small business marketing package is sure to be a success as business owners around the country seek to increase their revenues without breaking the bank.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360929.htm