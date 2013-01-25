Heath-Newton Family Law Counselors Share New Tips on How to Choose a California Divorce Attorney

The divorce process can be a difficult legal challenge. The experts at Heath-Newton share the top seven criteria to consider when choosing a California divorce attorney.

During a difficult time such as divorce, choosing the right divorce attorney can help to keep the process as efficient and stress-free as possible. The experts at Heath-Newton provide advice on the considerations people should take when finding and choosing a divorce attorney.

1.An Attorney Who Specializes in Divorce or Family Law

Divorce can be complex, and the experts at Heath-Newton recommend that it is best to select an attorney who focuses on California family law, including divorce. An expert can provide the legal advice and support needed throughout the divorce process.

2. A Local Attorney

Divorce law may vary greatly depending on location. As such, the legal counselors at Heath-Newton emphasize that it is advisable to choose local legal counsel who understand the local court system, the procedures, judges, and so forth.

3. A Collaborative Attorney

Hire an attorney that can be trusted to listen and understand the personal goals of the client. The attorney should be an advocate for the client, not a shark who will spark disagreements and anger between all parties involved. The California divorce attorney should work in a cooperative, collaborative manner with the other spouse's attorney to ensure that a satisfactory agreement is reached by both parties, while still protecting the rights and interests of the client.

4. An Attorney that Inspires Mutual Respect

The client should be able to respect the chosen attorney and follow the counsel given. At the same time, the attorney should also listen and understand the client's goals while providing the guidance about how to reach them within the legal framework of family law.

5. An Attorney that is Available

The divorce attorney should dedicate all the necessary time to the case at hand. Though it may be attractive to hire a celebrity attorney, such a person may not be able to give enough time or attention to your case. Instead, the lawyers at Heath-Newton advise that it would be much more beneficial to choose an attorney who will be able to respond to you in a timely manner.

6. An Attorney Respected in the Field

In order to get through the divorce process as efficiently as possible, select a divorce attorney who is respected by his or her peers.

7. An Attorney that Inspires Confidence

The chosen divorce attorney should make the client feel comfortable and in control. Divorce can be a complicated process, and the attorney should help to make the client feel comfortable with the court system and the other steps that lie ahead during this difficult period.

To learn more about California divorce and other family law issues, consult with one of the qualified divorce attorneys at Heath-Newton. The firm is staffed with lawyers who practice exclusively in California family law. In addition, Heath-Newton includes expert lawyers in other facets of family law such as child custody attorneys, estate planning attorneys, probate attorneys, trust attorneys, and others. Email info(at)heathnewton.com or call 415.398.1290 for more information.

About Heath-Newton LLP

Heath-Newton LLP specializes in family law, asset protection and estate planning services. Based in San Francisco, their boutique firm has earned a reputation for managing their clients' cases well, reaching successful resolutions—and minimizing costs and disruption to their clients' lives.

They have handled a long list of family law cases, including a broad range of issues facing new families (such as domestic partnerships, premarital agreements, adoption and more), as well as divorce, asset division, child custody and child and spouse support. They also have extensive experience in San Francisco estate planning, wills, probate, mediation, living wills and trusts.

Collectively, their attorneys have thousands of hours of experience, allowing them to be both efficient and effective. They are guided by a practical approach that emphasizes avoiding litigation to minimize costs and disruption; however, they can and will be fierce litigators when all other strategies have proven ineffective. For more information visit their website at http://www.heathnewton.com. To discuss a situation with one of their attorneys, please call them at (415) 398-1290.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebdivorce-attorneys/san-francisco/prweb10360900.htm