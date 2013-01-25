The Bridges Golf Club of San Ramon is Bride's Choice Fourth Year Running

WeddingWire, the nation's leading online wedding marketplace announces that The Bridges Golf Club of San Ramon, California has been selected as a winner of the prestigious WeddingWire Bride's Choice Awards™ 2013 for Wedding Venue.

WeddingWire, an esteemed annual awards program recognizes the top five percent of wedding professionals in the WeddingWire Network who demonstrate excellence in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism. WeddingWire recently announced that The Bridges Golf Club has been WeddingWire Bride's Choice Awards™ 2013 for Wedding Venue in San Ramon, California.

The Bridges Golf Club's distinction as a Bride's Choice Award 2013 winner was based on the positive experiences expressed by past clients on WeddingWire, the world's largest wedding review site with over one million reviews. While many industry awards are given by the host organization, the WeddingWire Bride's Choice Awards™ winners are determined solely based on reviews from real newlyweds and their experiences working with The Bridges Golf Club.

“We are honored to recognize The Bridges Golf Club for their impressive achievements within the wedding industry.” said Timothy Chi, CEO, WeddingWire. “Each year, WeddingWire looks forward to celebrating the success of the top-rated wedding professionals within the WeddingWire network. Now in its fifth year, the Bride's Choice Awards™ program continues to recognize the elite wedding professionals who exemplify a commitment to quality, service and professionalism. These businesses were chosen by our bridal community for their responsiveness and dedication to their clients over the past year.”

The WeddingWire Bride's Choice Awards™ 2013 are given to the top local wedding vendors in more than 20 service categories, from wedding venues to wedding photographers, based on professional achievements from the previous year. Award-winning vendors are distinguished for the quality, quantity, consistency and timeliness of the reviews they have received from their past clients. As a Bride's Choice Awards winner, The Bridges Golf Club is highlighted within the WeddingWire Network, which is comprised of over 200,000 wedding professionals throughout the United States, Canada and abroad.

“We would like to thank our past clients for taking the time to review our business on WeddingWire. We value all of our clients and truly appreciate the positive feedback that helped us earn the WeddingWire Bride's Choice Awards™ for 2013,” said Krystal Ruddy, director of sales and marketing at The Bridges Golf Club.

The Bridges Golf Club is thrilled to be one of the top Wedding Venues in Northern California in the WeddingWire Network of sites, which include leading wedding sites such as WeddingWire, Project Wedding, Brides.com, Martha Stewart Weddings, and Weddingbee.

For more information about The Bridges Golf Club, please visit http://www.thebridgesgolf.com or call Krystal Ruddy at (925) 380-1675.To learn more about the Bride's Choice Awards™, please visit http://www.WeddingWire.com/brides-choice-awards.

About The Bridges Golf Course

The Bridges Golf Course in San Ramon is a must-play course for golfers seeking a challenging, risk-reward round of golf. Designed by former U.S. Open Champion Johnny Miller, The Bridges Golf Club is located 35 miles East of San Francisco.

The Bridges hosts charitable East Bay Area golf tournaments, with proceeds benefiting local and national non-profit foundations. The Bridges Golf Club is also home to the best East Bay Area driving range.

The Bridges Golf Club is great for families. Youngsters can tee-off at this premier course, which offers East Bay Area Junior Golf, or join the Junior Club for a discounted rate. In addition to golf, The Bridges is an unforgettable Bay Area wedding venue.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebeast_bay/golf_course/prweb10360871.htm