Ocean Reef Announces WaterSound Vacation Rental

Along Scenic Highway 30A overlooking the Gulf of Mexico's turquoise waters, there is a private, gated development located among the white sand dunes called WaterSound, considered by many who have visited this community to be one of the most sought after in South Walton along the beaches of northwest Florida. WaterSound is ideally situated just south of Scenic Highway 30A, and is nestled between Deer Lake State Park and Camp Creek Lake, both of which offer abundant views of coastal lakes, natural dune ponds, coastal wildflowers, and native grasslands.

Ocean Reef Resorts is pleased to announce a new WaterSound vacation home rental in this private gated development called Painted Sky. Painted Sky is a a six bedroom, five and one half bathroom beachfront residence which is one of only a handful of large beachfront homes with a private pool in WaterSound and throughout all of South Walton. Exploration of the WaterSound community is easy by golf cart or bicycle, both available at the Painted Sky residence. Neighboring 30A communities Seaside, WaterColor, and Rosemary Beach are a short bike ride away, and offer shopping in specialty boutiques and dining in upscale restaurants.

While vacationing in a WaterSound residence, such as Ocean Reef Resorts' Painted Sky vacation home rental, guests have access to the WaterSound Beach Club. This private beach club offers canoe and kayak rentals, a celebrated restaurant, a 7,000 square foot pool, private cabanas, and plentiful poolside seating for relaxing under the Florida sunshine.

The WaterSound community as a whole embodies a unique architectural signature as that of a classic colonial beach rental community in the vein Cape Cod and other northeastern beach destinations, but with a more laid back Florida spin. Meandering and winding around these colonially inspired beach rentals in WaterSound are wooden pedestrian bridges and boardwalks that follow rolling white sand dunes to the WaterSound private beach.

The luxurious and exclusive coastal community of WaterSound with its ideal location, privacy, abundance of recreational opportunities, and Gulf of Mexico views makes for a great Florida destination for a family vacation. To learn more about the Painted Sky residence and about other WaterSound vacation home rentals, contact Ocean Reef Resorts today by calling 800-782-8736.

