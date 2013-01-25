Dr. Atul Madan: Offers A 20 Min Evaluation On Bariatric Surgery As a Weight Loss Option To Those Suffering From Obesity To See If They Meet Health And Physical Criteria

The consequences of obesity are serious and can lead to additional health issues. Although the early stages of obesity can be tackled by a change in diet, most patients can only resort to surgery as a treatment option. The options for surgery are ample and it is important for potential candidates to know the pros and cons as well as any potential consequences. Dr. Madan offers a 20 min initial consultation through the month of February.

Surgery to reduce the effects of obesity usually involve a reduction in the size of the stomach so that the digestive process can be slowed. Some of the procedures can be invasive while a others are not. The immediate result of this type of surgery is a smaller appetite and a significant loss of pounds.

It is important for patients to understand the available options when it comes to weight loss surgeries. Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Atul Madan indicates that only patients with a BMI in the range of 30 to 40 who have tried other weight loss methods unsuccessfully are good candidates. Other obesity symptoms will help determine whether one is eligible for surgery.

There exists a number of surgical procedures for weight loss that either restrictive or invasive. Gastric Bypass surgery is by far the most known of these procedures. The Sleeve Gastrectomy and Biliopancreatic Diversion are two more surgeries your doctor might recommend. Dr. Madan's patients reviews indicate that Lapband surgery is a very popular option.

Lapband surgery is one of the less invasive of the options available. The procedure is now routine and simple to perform. Furthermore, the average patients can recover much faster compared to those who chose the Gastric Bypass for instance. The procedure is also reversible since the band around the stomach can be removed.

Lapband surgeon Dr. Atul Madan is an expert in the field of lapband surgery because of the number of surgeries he performed. Over his career, Dr. Atul Madan has published 175 articles on the subject which landed him several awards and a recognition as an expert. Dr. Atul Madan has served as the Chief of Laparoendoscopic and Bariatric Surgery Division as well as the Director of the Center of Excellence for Laparoscopic and Minimally Invasive Surgery at the University of Miami. He is currently a member of the laparoscopic and bariatric societies of surgeons.

