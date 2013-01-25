Freight Brokerage Analysts, Ahern and Associates, Assist Specialized Business Solutions with Five Year Business Plan

12MM freight brokerage firm calls upon Ahern and Associates, Ltd. to develop a five year business plan while expanding company's operating model—Ahern exceeds all expectations.

In addition to the scores of transportation acquisitions that Ahern and Associates has a hand in completing every year, the nation's top transportation consulting firm is often tapped for their extensive knowledge in business planning, operational efficiency, profitability analysis, successor planning and compliance issues, among others.

Recently, the ownership at Meridian, ID based, Specialized Business Solutions, Inc. reached out to Andy Ahern, CEO of Ahern and Associates to develop a comprehensive five year business plan as well as restructure and expand their former business model. As with most operational reviews, the team at Ahern and Associates thoroughly analyze companies from top to bottom including every aspect of their operations and financials down to the sales tactics used by their first points of contact. Andy Ahern has built a nationally recognized reputation for assisting companies with their strategic planning and positioning companies for future success.

With this particular strategic assignment, Ahern exceeded all expectations: “The professionalism and dedication of you and your staff is outstanding. The knowledge you posses of the transportation industry and its inner workings was been a huge asset to us in our time of transition,” commented David Dean, owner of Specialized Business Solutions.

Dean went on to say, “The outside look of how we do business and the suggestions you have made to improve our overall performance have been very valuable . . . All of your advice and direction has been thoughtful and caring, I feel that you truly care about our business and success.”

In conclusion, Dean expressed: “You have done everything you said you would do, and then some. Working with you (Ahern) and your dedicated staff has been a pleasure, and will improve the productivity of our company.”

Andy Ahern also commented, “My team and I sincerely enjoyed working with the ownership and management of Specialized Business Solutions to develop a business plan that not only outlines the next five years, but positions the company for years of consistent growth and profitability.”

About Ahern & Associates, Ltd.:

Ahern and Associates is North America's leading trucking and transportation management consulting firm. The skilled consultants at Ahern and Associates specialize in mergers and acquisitions of trucking and logistics companies as well as the restructuring and evaluation of existing carriers that seek to increase operating efficiency and improve profitability. Since 1987, Ahern and Associates has aided hundreds of buyers in the acquisition of trucking and logistics companies throughout the U.S. and Canada as well as assisting many transportation and logistics companies in reducing their overall operating costs and increasing their profitability. For more information, please call 602-242-1030 or visit http://www.Ahern-Ltd.com

