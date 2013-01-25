VanillaSoft Receives TMC's CUSTOMER Magazine's 2012 Product of the Year Award

VanillaSoft Honored for Exceptional Lead Management Solution.

VanillaSoft announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named VanillaSoft as a 2012 Product of the Year Award winner for the Lead Management category.

VanillaSoft is an award-winning, Cloud-based Lead Management and CRM platform designed with “sales by phone” in mind. VanillaSoft functionality includes Best-In-Class features such as Automatic Lead Distribution, Logical Branch Scripting, Auto-Dialing, Intelligent Call Recording, Integrated Email, Activity Dashboard and Robust Web Reporting.

David Hood, VanillaSoft President & CEO, adds, “We are proud to receive the TMC CUSTOMER Magazine 2012 Product of the Year Award. While 2012 was a year of fantastic sales growth, it was also a year of profound change with the passing of our founder, Ken Murray. As we celebrate receiving the Product of the Year Award, we will be reflecting on Ken's legacy and his leadership that helped us to achieve this level of excellence.”

“VanillaSoft was selected to receive a 2012 Product of the Year Award for its achievement in advancing customer experience management technologies. VanillaSoft has demonstrated excellence as well as provided ROI for the companies that use it,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

The 15th Annual Product of the Year Award winners are published in the January/February 2013 issue of CUSTOMER magazine, http://www.customerzone360.com.

For more information about the CUSTOMER 2012 Product of the Year Awards or any of the TMC media properties, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com.

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft is the award winning Software Vendor based in Plano, Texas. Since 2005, VanillaSoft has served a global client base providing its customers Cloud-based Lead Management and CRM solutions for phone based selling.

Typical customers realize a productivity increase of 30 to 100% over traditional CRM, creating an easy to justify ROI. VanillaSoft dials over existing phone systems or VOIP meaning no new or high fees for telecom.

TMC's CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC's CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry's new, definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more.

About TMC

TMC is a global, integrated media company that helps clients build communities in print, in person and online. TMC publishes multiple magazines including CUSTOMER, INTERNET TELEPHONY, M2M Evolution and Cloud Computing. TMCnet is read by more than 1.5 million unique visitors each month, and is the leading source of news and articles for the communications and technology industries. TMC is also the producer of ITEXPO, the world's leading B2B communications event, as well as industry events: M2M Evolution; Cloud4SMB Expo; DevCon5; HTML5 Summit; Super Wi-Fi Summit, CVx; AstriCon; StartupCamp, and more. Visit TMC Events for a complete listing and further information.

