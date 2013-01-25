"The Rich Dad Radio Show with Robert Kiyosaki" to Interview Investment Expert Bert Dohmen 1/26/13

Get a financial education and hear Dohmen's 2013 projections for Apple and more at http://www.richdad.com/radio

Event Announcement

What:

Tune in to hear financial education expert and founder of The Rich Dad Company, Robert Kiyosaki, interview Bert Dohmen on "The Rich Dad Radio Show with Robert Kiyosaki – The good news and the bad news about money" this Saturday at http://www.richdad.com/radio.

“If you own Apple stock, miss this interview at your own risk,” states Kiyosaki. “Bert Dohmen, investment expert, founder of Dohmen Capital Group, and someone I follow closely, has promised to explore the opportunities in 2013 and discuss Apple's stock performance on ‘The Rich Dad Radio Show' this weekend.”

When:

Saturday, January 26, 2013, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (GMT -4)

Where:

SiriusXM Satellite Channel 168 Talk Radio, reaching North America, parts of Central America and the Caribbean

A podcast of the show will be available on richdadradio.com the Wednesday following the broadcast.

Why:

Discover insights on Apple's stock price and real estate forecasts of what to expect in 2013 from today's top, investment and financial education experts. In August 2012, Dohmen began advising people that own Apple stock to start getting out stating, "Apple is a great company, but the momentum is gone." Tune in to hear where he targets Apple stock now.

Who:

Robert Kiyosaki is an educational entrepreneur, co-creator of the CASHFLOW® board game and founder of the financial education-based Rich Dad Company. Robert wrote the number one personal, finance book of all time, “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” and recently released “Midas Touch,” co-authored by Donald Trump. His eProgram, “How to Make Meaningful Goals and Resolutions” is now available for free through 2/3/13 at richdad.com.

Kim Kiyosaki is the co-founder of The Rich Dad Company and founder of the Rich Woman brand which includes her books, “It's Rising Time!”, “Rich Dad, Rich Woman's: Good Deal Bad Deal - How Do You Find Real Estate Deals That Make Money?”, and the BusinessWeek best seller, “Rich Woman” (“Mujer Milionaria”) in addition to numerous events, Webinars, articles, videos, games, and more.

As the founder of Dohmen Capital Group and author of “Financial Apocalypse,” Bert Dohmen is a professional investor with 38 years of experience in the markets. His award-winning, “Wellington Letter” is read by serious investors, investment professionals and corporate CEO's worldwide. He regularly comments on major financial media and is a favorite speaker at the nations' largest investment conferences. For more information, visit dohmencapital.com.

Info.:

To jumpstart your financial education for 2013 and listen to the show online, visit http://www.richdad.com/radio.

About The Rich Dad Company

Our company was founded in 1997 based on Robert Kiyosaki's best-selling personal finance book, “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” While his poor dad's outlook closed his mind to the possibility of financial freedom, his best friend's rich dad elevated Robert's dreams, opened his mind to life's possibilities and allowed him to be financially free. Today, Kim and Robert Kiyosaki, and their team of experts, provide financial education via books, seminars, videos, coaching, social media, innovative technology, and the board and Web game, CASHFLOW®, based on Robert's belief that people learn best through simulation. Our mantra is “Knowledge: the New Money.” Everything we do has one common goal: to increase your financial knowledge and help you live the rich life. Discover how we can help you on your journey towards a rich life at http://www.richdad.com/Resources.aspx or call us at 800-308-3585 or 480-998-6971 if calling from outside of the U.S.

