Second Session of Top 10 SEO Tools Webinar for Small Business Announced by JM Internet Group

SEO tips, tools and other small business marketing secrets explained in informative webinar on search engine optimization. Second session occurs on February 4, 2013.

The JM Internet Group (web: jm-seo.org), a leader in providing SEO tips for small businesses, is proud to announce a second session of the training company's Top 10 SEO Tools webinar, occurring on February 4, 2013. The top ten SEO tools webinar aims at small business marketers who want to understand how to get their company to the top of Google or Bing. As there is no charge, the webinar often fills up, and registration is limited.

"SEO is a key element of any small business marketing strategy," said Jason McDonald, Director of JM Internet Group. "I love teaching these small businesses SEO seminars, and I can't think of a better way to start off the New Year than with a top ten seo tips webinar focusing on the needs of small businesses in states such as Florida."

For more info and to register for this small business webinar go to:

http://www.jm-seo.org/

SEO Training Classes Beginning Feb 5, 2013 - Building on SEO Tips

The JM Internet Group is ramping up 2013 with its new SEO paid series of trainings, beginning on February 5. The 7 course series of trainings covers, in more depth, the top ten SEO tips, as well as hundreds of other SEO tools small businesses can use in their internet marketing strategy. Each class focuses on a key element of good SEO best practices, and students will be shown in real-time how to put the knowledge they've learned in the SEO Tips webinar to use in their online marketing strategy.

The company has had participants from all over the world, including Florida and such cities as Miami, Jacksonville, and Tampa. "Florida is a hotbed of tourism and Internet search activity," explained Dr. McDonald. "We have had many Florida small businesses take our training, including some non-profits and governmental agencies. Clearly Florida is one of the more progressive states when it comes to Internet marketing."

SEO Course Syllabus

Top Ten: Top Ten Free Tools for SEO / Search Engine Optimization

Keywords: How to Generate Great Keywords for Great Google Rank

Page Tags - Quick Boost - Use Page Tags to Improve your Google Rank

Link Strategies: The Who, What, Where, When and How of Getting Good Links for SEO

News: News You Can Use - Using News as an SEO Opportunity -

Google Rank: Monitoring Your Google Rank, and Leveraging it for SEO and PPC

Website Structure: Creating the Best Topology for Google Rank

Metrics: Tools for Measuring Your Website SEO and Performance

About JM Internet Group

The JM Internet Group provides SEO, Social Media Marketing, and Google AdWords training and courses for busy marketers and businesspeople. Online search engine optimization training helps explain keywords, page tags, link building strategies and other techniques needed to climb to the top of search engine rankings for Google, Yahoo, and Bing. The teaching methodology is hands on, with live examples and discussions, taught from the convenience of each student's computer.

Contact:

JM Internet Group, Media Relations

Web. http://www.jm-seo.org/

Email. jm(dot)internetgroup(at)gmail(dot)com

Tel. +1-510-713-2150

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebflorida/business/prweb10360717.htm