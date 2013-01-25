ñol

HCW, LLC, a Real Estate Development Company is Excited to Announce They Have Been Unanimously Selected by the Evansville Redevelopment Co

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 3:13 AM | 1 min read

Richard E. Huffman, CEO HCW, LLC stated - “Our meetings to date have been very encouraging. City officials and consultants have conveyed their vision and we look forward to working with them to make it a reality.”

Branson, Missouri (PRWEB) January 25, 2013

HCW, LLC, a real estate development company is excited to announce They have been unanimously selected by the Evansville Redevelopment Co

Richard E. Huffman, CEO HCW, LLC stated - “Our meetings to date have been very encouraging. City officials and consultants have conveyed their vision and we look forward to working with them to make it a reality.”

The project is in the early stages of conceptual development, HCW has been working with city representatives on design drawings and economic proformas. HCW looks forward to finalizing a development agreement with the City of Evansville allowing it to move forward with a project the city will be proud of.

HCW, LLC is a nationwide development company with offices in Wichita, KS., Branson, MO., and Phoenix, AZ. HCW, LLC is widely known for its unique ability to assess the needs and wishes of a community and bring esthetically appropriate development that blends with the best features of each community. For more information about HCW, LLC please visit http://www.HCWDevelopment.com or call 417.332.3400.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360708.htm

