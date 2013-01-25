Instant People Check Discounts its Price for Student Background Checks

Instant People Check, LLC, discounts its price for college student background checks as there is an alarming increase of safety incidents at local colleges across the U.S.

Instant People Check, LLC, an instant criminal background checking company since 2002, has discounted its rate for student background checks. Normal prices for a single national instant background check are less than $20. However, with multiple background checks required for a college student body, rates may be as low as less than $2 per national search.

Since the beginning of the new school year in September, there have been bomb threats and subsequent evacuations at a number of learning institutions. Last Tuesday, January 22, there were two shooting incidents in Texas that involved students. One at the University of Texas at Austin and the other at the Lone Star College System, a community college just 20 miles north of downtown Austin.

Although, a very large percentage of people who attend colleges and universities are safe, “all it takes is one to completely change the lives of other students and faculty,” says Dave Moulder, one of the co-owners of Instant People Check.

Gun control has become a major political issue in recent months. Checking a gun buyer's criminal history in more detail may be one very effective and less costly way to help prevent some of these tragedies from occurring.

According to Moulder, “We should be checking all students whether they are purchasing a gun or not. If a college applicant has a criminal history, their acceptance should be reviewed. The lesson we should learn from these incidents and information is due diligence in pre-screening and background checking. Though it won't always guarantee complete safety, it may help prevent another potential horrific incident from occurring.”

Instant People Check, LLC believes that all schools should perform criminal searches on their students and faculty to insure the best possible environment for safety. Although many colleges perform background checks, there are still a large percentage of ones who do not, and could put themselves at risk for student safety and liability.

“It is apparent that more measures must be taken. Considering the cost of a criminal background check, this is one measure that all colleges should be implementing. It may not guarantee an end to the violence, but if it saves one life, it's worth it,” says Moulder.

With a shocking 1 in 37 people in the USA having spent time in a criminal institution, the excellent services offered by Instant People Check are more important now than ever before. With incarceration rates on the increase and Social Security numbers being falsified, important decisions should not be left to chance when the security of a cost-effective background check is readily available.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebInstantPeopleCheck/StudentBackgroundChecks/prweb10360624.htm