BettyMills.com Releases its Top 10 Office Supplies Lists for Q4 2012

The Betty Mills Company's Top 10 Lists Showcase its Most Popular Items and Office Trendsetters.

The Betty Mills Company ® one of the nation's leading online B2B shopping destinations, and famous for its Snack Rewards™ loyalty program, today released its Janitorial Supplies, Office Supplies, Office Snacks and Medical Supplies Top 10 ranking lists for the fourth quarter of 2012. The rankings are determined by those items which were purchased by the most unique customers during the period.

Betty Mills CEO, Victor Hanna said, "This quarter's Top Ten list had a few surprises, however many of the usual suspects were present as well. We are reminded each quarter how important the basic staple items are to the traditional office environment."

Betty Mills Top 10 Janitorial Supplies List for Q4 2012

1. SofPull® Center-Pull Hand Towels, 320 Sheets, 6 Rolls

2. Angel Soft ps® Premium Bath Tissue

3. SofPull® Center-Pull Hand Towels, 275 Sheets, 8 Rolls

4. SofPull® Center-Pull Hand Towels, 2240 Sheets, 4 Rolls

5. Angel Soft ps Ultra Premium Embossed Bathroom Tissue

6. SCOTT® 2-Ply Bath Tissue

7. GOJO PURELL Sanitizing Hand Wipes

8. Gleme Glass Cleaner

9. SCOTT® Roll Control Center-Pull Towels

10. Ettore Squeegee Off Soap

Betty Mills Top 10 Office Supplies List for Q4 2012

1. AT-A-GLANCE® One-Color Daily Desk Calendar Refill

2. Innovera® Compressed Gas Duster- Flammable

3. Duracell® Coppertop® Alkaline Batteries

4. Avery® Easy Peel® White Address Labels

5. Rediform® Desk Pad/Wall Calendar

6. Hammermill® Laser Print Office Paper

7. AT-A-GLANCE® Yearly Wall Calendar

8. KIMTECH Touchscreen Cleaning Wipes

9. Universal® Invisible Tape

10. Avery® Photo Pages

Betty Mills Top 10 Office Snacks List for Q4 2012

1. Folgers Coffee

2. Strawberry Twizzlers®

3. Snyder's Mini Pretzels Fat Free

4. Cheez-It® Cracker Single Serving Snack Pack

5. Mini Moo's Creamer

6. Nabisco Variety Pack Cookies

7. Werther's® Original® Hard Candies

8. Grandma's Cookies Variety Pack

9. Emerald Dry Roasted Almonds 100 Calorie Packs

10. Kellogg's® Famous Amos® Cookies

Betty Mills Top 10 Medical Supplies List for Q4 2012

1. Enema Bag with Slide Clamp - Polybag

2. Nebulizer, T-Mouthpiece, 7' Tube, Reservoir

3. Underpad, Dry Pad, Ultrasorbs-AP, 24x36

4. Sip-A-Mug

5. Cream, Skin Repair, Remedy, 4 Oz

6. Sweetheart & Solo Plastic Cups, Clear, Graduated, 10 Oz

7. Hibiclens Antimicrobial Skin Cleanser, 32 Oz

8. Gauze, Bordered, 6x6 (4.25x4 Pad) Sterile

9. Eliminator, Odor, Carrascent, 8 Oz Pump

10. Sickness Bag with Graduations

About Betty Mills

The Betty Mills Company® is a leading B2B e-commerce company and one of America's leading suppliers of cleaning, facility, MRO, break room, office snacks and health and wellness products. Offering over 100,000 brand-leading products shipped right to your door from over 55 U.S. warehouse locations.

With Betty Mills everyday low prices, Snack Rewards™ Customer Loyalty Program and Double Markdowns® Specials, Betty Mills offers a comfortable and easy online shopping experience for everyone who likes to buy smart and save big! Betty Mills Company's headquarter is located in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please visit BettyMills.com.

