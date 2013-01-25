Canon PowerShot ELPH 110 HS Digital Camera Review Released Via Find My Price Comparison Platform

Ironclad Unlimited Ltd announced the latest deals and revealed in-depth review for Canon PowerShot ELPH 110 HS via http://www.FindMyPrice.net price comparison service.

Find My Price, a new website specialized in tech reviews and market analyses, published an all-encompassing report related to the latest deals available on the Internet for the Canon PowerShot ELPH 110 HS digital camera. The company concluded that the best price for the digital camera is $149.00.

Based on the review published by http://www.FindMyPrice.net, Canon's ELPH is worth purchasing because it is a simple device that does the work of an above average camera. The 110 HS model is similar to its predecessor, the 100 HS, but it features several improvements. The newest model has 16 MP and can record 1080p HD videos; the slow-motion video option is a new addition that will enliven most recordings.

The ELPH 110 HS digital camera is controlled with the help of the side and rear buttons. The 3-inch LCD screen is wider than some of the displays used on more advanced cameras and according to Find My Price, a benefit worth taking into consideration. The 24mm wide-angle lens is not one of the top-end components, but it is perfect for web photos and videos. The image has been greatly improved with the help of the optical image stabilizer, as well as the 5x optical zoom, 4x digital zoom and 20x combined zoom.

Reviewers at Find My Price have been greatly impressed by the compact size and shape of the small ELPH. The 110 HS model has the following measures: 3.7 inches by 2.2 inches by 0.8 inch and it only weighs 4.8 ounces with the battery and the media included. The camera is available in six shades: black, blue, green, pink, red and silver and the package includes a battery pack, a battery charger, a USB Interface Cable IFC-400PCU, a wrist strap WS-800 and a digital camera solution CD-ROM.

“Canon PowerShot ELPH 110 HS features the biggest discounts at present and we thought it was our duty to publish the latest deals on our website,” Find My Price's CEO, Sam Nook has stated. The price report is accompanied by a detailed product description for customers to determine whether the product is worth purchasing or not.

Find My Price is a dedicated tech website aiming to provide the best reviews and market analyses to their visitors. The website is constantly updated with product descriptions, pros and cons, price comparisons and other useful information about newly released devices.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebcanon-powershot-elph-110/Review/prweb10360530.htm