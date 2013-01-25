Dynamic Concepts Development Corporation Offering ALM (Application Lifecycle Management) Consultations in Redmond, WA

Concurrent with the ALM Summit in Redmond, WA Dynamic Concepts Development Corporation President and Chief Architect, David V. Corbin will be available to discuss opportunities with companies seeking to leverage ALM practices to improve their software development environments. Please contact us to discuss availability at (646) 530-8691 Ext 42

The 2013 ALM Summit taking place in Redmond, WA January 29th - 31st will provide a wealth of information on Application Life Cycle Management. Because of the breadth of the content, it is often helpful to get professional guidance on applying ALM Practices and Principles to your specific environment.

For those not familiar with the ALM Summit, detailed information can be found at: http://www.alm-summit.com/about.aspx. Even if you cannot attend this year, being familiar with the event is a benefit to all parties related to software development, their managers, and business stakeholders.

President and Chief Architect David V. Corbin will be attending the summit and is interested in discussing possible opportunities in more detail. In addition to ad-hoc (water cooler style) discussions there may be opportunities for detailed sit-down discussion at no cost or obligation in a private or semi-private setting as appropriate. Availability is limited, so anyone wishing to schedule a date/time should contact Dynamic Concepts Development Corp. as soon as possible at info(at)dynconcepts(dot)com.

Mr. Corbin will also be in the Redmond area from February 16th to 23rd (scheduled to coincide with the Microsoft MVP Summit) if that timing would be better.

About Dynamic Concepts Development Corporation

Dynamic Concepts Development Corporation is a Boutique Software Development Firm based in Manhattan, NY. Founded in 1984 we have an established reputation as a provider who can be counted on over the long haul. Utilizing dedicated teams with specialized skill sets to provide leading edge custom software solutions to businesses in a wide range of vertical markets including: Finance, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Entertainment.

In addition to software development Dynamic Concepts offers comprehensive consulting services designed to assist corporate development teams in effectively using the latest technology in software development processes. Ranging from prescriptive to on-site, these services enable in-house teams to gain the high end knowledge needed without adding headcount.

President and Chief Architect, David V. Corbin has 35 years of professional experience and is a multi-year Microsoft MVP Award recipient [2008-2011].

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360464.htm